New frontier in the fight against Parkinson’s: Discovered a revolutionary neurochemical signature

An international network of neuroscientists, biochemists, neurologists and pharmacologists recently made a groundbreaking discovery that could open up new avenues for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

An international network of neuroscientists, biochemists, neurologists and pharmacologists recently made a groundbreaking discovery that could open up new avenues for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to a close collaboration between the CEINGE Advanced Biotechnologies Franco Salvatore of Naples and prestigious international research institutes, such as the Columbia University of New York and the Keio University school of medicine in Tokyo, the brain levels of the amino acids D-serine and L-serine related to Parkinson’s disease. This important research was made public through the publication of two scientific articles in the renowned international journal Neurobiology of Disease.

The research project, led by Prof. Alessandro Usiello, professor of Clinical Biochemistry at the “Vanvitelli” University of Campania, involved extensive collaboration between various Italian and international research institutes, including the Mediterranean Neurological Institute Neuromed of Pozzilli, the Institute of Neurosciences of Bordeaux and the universities of Rome Tor Vergata, Cattolica Sacro Cuore, “Vanvitelli”, “Federico II” of Naples and Cagliari.

The results of this research are particularly promising, as they could pave the way for the development of new therapeutic approaches aimed at improving the quality of life of patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Currently, the cure for this neurodegenerative pathology is limited due to the side effects of the drugs and it is not yet able to effectively treat the cognitive and behavioral deficits associated with the disease.

But what are the incidence and causes related to the development of Parkinson’s disease? Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disease that mainly affects the elderly population. It is estimated to affect around 1.3% of people over the age of 65 globally, with an incidence of 0.1% across all age groups. Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta of the brain, primarily affecting movement control. The disease affects deep areas of the brain called basal ganglia, which are essential for proper movement control and coordination.

Several genetic and environmental factors can contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. Adopting an active lifestyle, which includes eating caffeine-containing foods and exercising regularly, appears to reduce the risk of developing the disease, while exposure to pesticides and the presence of genetic mutations may increase the risk .

Returning to the research, what were the most significant results? The study showed a significant increase in D-serine and L-serine levels in cerebrospinal fluid and striatal autopsy tissues of Parkinson’s disease patients compared to healthy subjects. Both amino acids are involved in the activation of NMDA glutamate receptors in the brain, which are essential for the regulation of brain synaptic plasticity and cognitive and motor functions.

The increase of D-serine and L-serine in patients with Parkinson’s could represent a neuro-adaptive response of the brain to counteract the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons. Previous preclinical studies have shown that administration of NMDA receptor co-agonists, such as D-serine, can promote recovery of dopamine levels in the striatum, thereby improving motor symptoms.

Furthermore, L-serine supplementation has shown neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects in experimental models of neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease. These findings support the hypothesis that the neurochemical changes observed in Parkinson’s patients are an adaptive response of the brain to protect nerve cells from degeneration.

What will be the future of this research? The researchers planned a series of new experiments to further investigate the role of D-serine and L-serine levels in the brains of Parkinson’s patients. In particular, they are trying to identify the different brain areas and cell types involved in the deregulation of these amino acids. Furthermore, they are evaluating the potential therapeutic effects of chronic D-serine and L-serine supplementation in animal models of Parkinson’s disease.

These new discoveries represent a significant step forward in understanding Parkinson’s disease and open new opportunities for the development of more effective and targeted therapies for patients affected by this devastating disease. The work of this network of Italian and international researchers is an example of the importance of collaboration and scientific research in the field of human health. We look forward to further developments that can improve the lives of millions of people affected by this neurodegenerative disease.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: A new frontier in anticancer surgery: the made in Italy ‘tumor-finding’ probe revolutionizes the medical approach, WHO Releases new guidelines for contrasting the spread of HIV, The costs of vitiligo: comorbidities affect over 5 thousand euros per patient.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

