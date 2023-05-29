New frontiers for prostate cancer treatment – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 29 – Treatments and therapies for prostate cancer are improving. Five-year survival after diagnosis is 91%. In Sardinia in 2021 262 patients were hospitalized.



These are some of the topics that will be addressed on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June, from 9 to 18 and from 9 to 13 in the Atza conference room of the Arnas Brotzu during the work of the Prostate cancer update 2023.



The honorary president is Mauro Frongia, the scientific managers are the specialists Michele Boero and Andrea Solinas.



In 2022, around 40,500 new diagnoses were estimated in Italy. Prostate cancer is the most frequent in men (19.8 percent of all male cancers).



In 2021 there were over 7,200 deaths from prostate cancer. Five-year net survival after diagnosis is 91%. The probability of living another four years conditional on making it through the first year after diagnosis is 94%. Prevalence: 564,000 men are living in Italy after a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Ample space will be given to the works for clinical, therapeutic and treatment innovations. Among these, the approach based on genetic analysis and its impact on decision making. “Another relevant aspect – explains Boero – is the space dedicated to maintaining a good quality of life (Quality of Life, QoL) after therapies, no longer seen as a hope, but as a real goal”. Specialists from all over Italy participate: Sergio Bracarda (Terni), Sergio Baldari (Messina), Marco Maccauro (Milan), Filippo Alongi (Verona), Gaetano Facchini (Pozzuoli), Roberto Iacovelli (Rome), Luigi Mansi (Naples). (HANDLE).

