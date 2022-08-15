In recent years, many PlayStation’s own powerful games have landed on the PC platform. The latest is “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”. In addition to allowing flexible settings for ray tracing effects, resolution and display ratio, the PC version also introduces NVIDIA DLSS/DLAA deep learning technology. Even if there is no top graphics card configuration, it can still play a good performance

Utilize image technology

The classic action game “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, which was originally exclusive to consoles for a limited time, is now finally available on Steam/Epic Games as a Remastered. Although the content of the game remains basically the same, as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, fighting crime in New York City in the form of an Open World, the PC version is better than the extensive use of next-generation graphics technology, and the graphics settings are very good Flexibility, such as “ray tracing reflection”, as long as you use an RTX series graphics card, you can set different levels to enhance visual effects such as glass exterior walls and water reflections. The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) technologies. The former uses the Tensor Core AI processor dedicated to GeForce RTX GPUs to more efficiently use image processing capabilities to boost resolution or update. At the same time, the image quality is not lost at all; the latter is an anti-aliasing mode based on AI, so that the GPU can use the remaining performance to further improve the picture fineness. In fact, the system requirements of the PC version are not too demanding. Even if it runs native [email protected], an RTX 3070 or similar graphics card is already capable. If ray tracing is enabled at the same time, it is recommended to use an RTX 3080 or above.

Compatible with DualSense handle

Another advantage of the PC version is that the screen ratio is not limited to 16:9, but can be displayed in a variety of ratios such as 16:10, 21:9, 32:9 or even 48:9 to meet the needs of various gaming or gaming applications. Players with more than one screen enjoy the immersive feeling brought by the greatly increased viewing angle. It is worth mentioning that the game is fully compatible with the DualSense controller. As long as you connect it with a USB-C cable, you can experience the same adaptive trigger feedback function and tactile response as the PS5 version. As for the three chapters of “The City That Never Sleeps”, which were originally paid DLC, they will also be included in the game. After players complete the main storyline, they can continue their journey in additional chapters.

《Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered》

Platform: PC Price: $468

Enquiry: www.playstation.com

■ Image options also include VRR, SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more.

■The screen update rate can be locked to 30-120Hz.

■Support ultra-wide display ratio, improve the viewing angle.

■Connect DualSense with a USB cable, and the control feel is the same as the PS5 version.

■The first batch of bonuses can unlock three spider suits and drone devices in advance.