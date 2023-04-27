New gene therapy to fight Alzheimer’s disease. « Medicine in the Library

New gene therapy to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Posted by giorgiobertin on April 27, 2023
And first study in the world at theUniversity College London has found a new gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease that can safely and successfully lower levels of the harmful tau protein known to cause the disease.
The approach uses a drug called BIIB080 (/IONIS – MAPTRx), which is an antisense oligonucleotide (used to stop RNA from making a protein), to “silence” the gene that codes for tau protein, known as microtubule-associated protein tau. MAPT gene). This prevents the gene from being translated into the protein in a measurable and reversible way. It will also reduce the production of that protein and alter the course of the disease.
“The findings are a significant step forward in demonstrating that we can successfully target tau with a gene silencing drug to slow — or perhaps even reverse — Alzheimer’s disease and other diseases caused by tau buildup in the future.” – afferma la prof.ssa Catherine Mummery (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology e National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery).
Further studies in larger patient groups will be needed to determine whether this leads to any clinical benefit, but the results of the phase 1 published on “Nature Medicine” – with the results of 46 patients – are the first indication that this method has a biological effect.
Read the full text of the article:
Tau-targeting antisense oligonucleotide MAPTRx in mild Alzheimer’s disease: a phase 1b, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.
Catherine J Mummery, Anne Börjesson-Hanson, Daniel J Blackburn, Everard GB Vijverberg, Peter Paul De Deyn, Simon Ducharme, Michael Jonsson, Anja Schneider, Juha O Rinne, Albert C Ludolph, Ralf Bodenschatz, Holly Kordasiewicz, Eric E Swayze, Bethany Fitzsimmons, Laurence Mignon, Katrina M Moore, Chris Yun, Tiffany Baumann, Dan Li, Daniel A Norris, Rebecca Crean, Danielle L Graham, Ellen Huang, Elena Ratti, C Frank Bennett, Candice Junge , Roger M. Lane.
Nature Medicine, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41591-023-02326-3
Clinicaltrials.gov registration number: NCT03186989.
This entry was posted on aprile 27, 2023 a 3:52 PM and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: pharmacology, genetics, geriatrics, neurology, psychiatry. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.