New gene therapy to fight Alzheimer’s disease. « Medicine in the Library

New gene therapy to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 27, 2023

And first study in the world at theUniversity College London has found a new gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease that can safely and successfully lower levels of the harmful tau protein known to cause the disease.

The approach uses a drug called BIIB080 (/IONIS – MAPTRx), which is an antisense oligonucleotide (used to stop RNA from making a protein), to “silence” the gene that codes for tau protein, known as microtubule-associated protein tau. MAPT gene). This prevents the gene from being translated into the protein in a measurable and reversible way. It will also reduce the production of that protein and alter the course of the disease.

Pathological phosphorylation (yellow) of Tau proteins (red-orange) leads to disintegration of microtubuli in the neuron axon an aggregation of the tau proteins. The transport of synaptic vesicles (orange-blue) is interrupted. Credit: selvanegra on iStock

The findings are a significant step forward in demonstrating that we can successfully target tau with a gene silencing drug to slow — or perhaps even reverse — Alzheimer’s disease and other diseases caused by tau buildup in the future.” – afferma la prof.ssa Catherine Mummery (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology e National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery).

Further studies in larger patient groups will be needed to determine whether this leads to any clinical benefit, but the results of the phase 1 published on “Nature Medicine” – with the results of 46 patients – are the first indication that this method has a biological effect.

Read the full text of the article:
Tau-targeting antisense oligonucleotide MAPTRx in mild Alzheimer’s disease: a phase 1b, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.
Catherine J Mummery, Anne Börjesson-Hanson, Daniel J Blackburn, Everard GB Vijverberg, Peter Paul De Deyn, Simon Ducharme, Michael Jonsson, Anja Schneider, Juha O Rinne, Albert C Ludolph, Ralf Bodenschatz, Holly Kordasiewicz, Eric E Swayze, Bethany Fitzsimmons, Laurence Mignon, Katrina M Moore, Chris Yun, Tiffany Baumann, Dan Li, Daniel A Norris, Rebecca Crean, Danielle L Graham, Ellen Huang, Elena Ratti, C Frank Bennett, Candice Junge , Roger M. Lane.
Nature Medicine, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41591-023-02326-3

Clinicaltrials.gov registration number: NCT03186989.

