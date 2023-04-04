They look like symptoms of a severe form of allergy, but it’s one new genetic diseasespecifically a primary immunodeficiency on a genetic basis. This discovery was made by a team of international researchers coordinated by the British Columbia Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada. The Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital and the Pediatric Immunology Laboratory of the Tor Vergata University of Rome also participated in the study. This international consortium has made it possible to recognize about 20 cases worldwide. The results were published in the scientific journal Journal of Experimental Medicine. Experts immediately adopted innovative therapeutic strategies for them.

In this article

New genetic disease: the role of a gene, STAT6

The researchers analyzed data from 16 people, some of them children who exhibited symptoms of a severe allergy with asthma and atopic dermatitisbut also recurring infections. The study made it possible to discover the mutations in the gene STAT6. It is a gene that plays a crucial role in the differentiation of T lymphocytes, a type of cell of the immune system, mainly involved in the allergic response.

A monoclonal antibody is used for treatment

A patient admitted to the Child Jesus, followed from the first years of his life, was thus able to receive a definitive diagnosis in adulthood. To date, only about twenty patients are known worldwide. The new disease is therefore one of them ultra-rare.

The therapy involves the use of Dupilumaba monoclonal antibody that blocks the IL-4 cytokine receptor, which is increased in these patients, has already been used successfully in patients with atopic dermatitis.

New genetic disease: the expert’s opinion

«Sometimes, children with allergic pictures could be affected by Inborn error of immunity on a genetic basis. The earliness of the onset and/or the severity of symptoms of immune dysregulation – severe, recurrent and resistant allergic manifestations to conventional therapy – must always suggest a condition of immunodeficiency on a genetic basis”. The teacher Catherine Cancrini he is responsible for the Clinical and Research Unit of Primary Immunodeficiencies pertaining to the Hospital’s Clinical Immunology and Vaccinology Complex Operative Unit.

Read also…