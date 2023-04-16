Home » New German antibiotic resistance strategy
New German antibiotic resistance strategy

The challenge of antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistance is a serious problem. They make bacterial infections more difficult or even impossible to treat because antibiotics lose their effectiveness. This results in longer and significantly more severe illnesses and possibly premature deaths. Therefore, combating antibiotic resistance is of great importance.

New German antibiotic resistance strategy

The DART 2020 aims to prevent the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance. It provides for various measures that apply in parallel in human and veterinary medicine. In addition, the strategy should help to increase research and development of new antibiotics, alternative therapy methods and faster test methods. Animals and humans are often infected by the same pathogen and treated with the same antibiotics. The emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance can therefore only be successfully contained with a cross-sectoral approach. The consistent implementation of the One Health approach is therefore characteristic of the DART 2020. The DART is a joint strategy of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

