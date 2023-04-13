Alfa Romeo celebrates 100 years of the iconic Quadrifoglio by presenting the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with the launch edition “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” – limited edition, produced in only 100 exclusive units per model.

Maximum expression of technical sophistication and technology: 2.9 V6 engine boosted to 520 HP e mechanical limited slip differential for a unique driving experience. Lots of technology thanks to the new projectors adaptive full LED matrix and the new digital instrument panel with the historic “telescope” design.

There are many distinctive contents that make it exclusive: new celebratory badges designed by the Alfa Romeo Style Center and new gold-coloured brake calipers. The grille and mirror caps are in visible carbon. In the interior, new gold-colored visible stitching and a celebratory badge on the dashboard embellish a sporty environment dominated by carbon, with a new 3D finish.

April 15, 1923 was the exact day on which the legendary Quadrifoglio made its debut on the “Corsa” version of the RL of the driver Ugo Sivocci, leading him to victory in the XIV Edition of the Targa Florio.

Since then, the Quadrifoglio has become a symbol of Alfa Romeo’s DNA – Nobile Sportività Italiana – and identifies the brand’s most performing creations; not only those involved in the race circuits but also the most powerful and exclusive road cars.

On the occasion of the centenary, to unveil the new Quadrifoglios, Alfa Romeo returns to the places of the Targa Florio, where the legend began: Sicily is the backdrop for an evocative shooting which, in addition to recounting tradition, emphasizes the Italian “Great Beauty” .

Alfa Romeo’s tribute to the legend of the Quadrifoglio: 100 exclusive cars celebrated where the legend began, in Sicily, in the places of the Targa Florio.

15 April 2023 marks 100 years since the lucky Quadrifoglio, the indelible symbol of the Alfa Romeo brand, made its debut on the “Corsa” version of the RL during the XIV edition of the Targa Florio.

Precisely on the occasion of this memorable anniversary, Alfa Romeo presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, with the exclusive celebratory version “Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary” limited edition of only 100 units, both for Giulia and Stelvio, the result of a centenary research of the technical excellence applied to competitions and production cars. Iconicity, technical purity and technology merge, positioning them at the top of their respective segments: Best in Class for handling and power-to-weight ratio for a unique, direct and engaging driving experience like a true Alfa Romeo. Lots of new features: celebratory badges, exclusive features and lots of technology thanks to the new Adaptive full LED matrix headlights and the new totally digital instrument panel embellished with the historic “telescope” design.

To celebrate the century of pure sportiness, the Quadrifoglio returns to its native lands: Sicily, in fact, is the background chosen by Alfa Romeo for a celebratory shooting which, in addition to recounting tradition, emphasizes the Italian “Great Beauty” and the “Made in Italy”. A journey that, after a hundred years, does not end but reinvents itself, projecting the two Quadrifoglios into a bright future that winks at the successes of the past.

At the origins of the myth

The legendary Quadrifoglio, symbol of noble Italian sportiness, has always identified the most performing creations of the brand; not only those engaged in the race circuits, but also the most powerful and exclusive road cars. On the occasion of the centenary, it is re-proposed in a celebratory version: with a modern reinterpretation, the Alfa Romeo Style Center projects the historic logo into the future of the brand, preserving its solidity and elegance and evolving its color point. A contemporary chromatic touch, which evokes glorious cars and famous sporting victories of the brand that have entered the collective imagination.

The Quadrifoglio has accompanied the sporting and industrial history of Alfa Romeo since the very beginning. In fact, it was born on 15 April 1923, on the occasion of the 14th edition of one of the oldest car races in the world, the Targa Florio, a social event which, at the beginning of the last century, once a year transformed Sicily into one of the most renowned European “living rooms”. Stimulating but highly demanding, from a technical point of view, the race represented one of the most significant goals of the time for a driver, capable of re-launching particular car models and entire brands on the market. For this reason, in 1923 Alfa Romeo attached great importance to the Sicilian race, developing a special version of the RL and hiring talented drivers.

It will be Ugo Sivocci, an important driver of the time, who will bring home the victory, thanks to his skills and a series of fortunate events that will make the choice of the four-leaf clover as an emblem of sportsmanship on the bonnets of racing cars even more significant. With this triumph, Alfa Romeo was catapulted into the Olympus of manufacturers, inexorably linking the symbol of the Quadrifoglio to the brand’s legendary cars and giving way to a long series of successes stoically obtained by unforgettable drivers. From the first World Championship for Grand Prix cars in 1925, passing through the Mille Miglia, the Targa Florio and the “24 Hours of Le Mans”, the brand has dominated the world of sports competitions ever since. However, the lucky symbol soon began to distinguish even the most exclusive road cars. Indeed, it was with the Giulia Sprint GT Veloce that the enamelled badge with the Quadrifoglio was applied for the first time on a road car. Thus began a tradition that continues today, characterizing the most powerful versions of the range, intended for an audience of connoisseurs who love sporty driving.

A series limited to 100 units with lots of exclusive content. Lots of technology, even more power with 520hp and maximum technical refinement thanks to the mechanical self-locking differential

Giulia and Stelvio “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario” are the result of a century-old pursuit of technical excellence applied to racing and production cars. The 2.9 V6 engine has been boosted to 520 HP (for Europe, UK and China) and is combined with a mechanical limited slip differential, a feature that makes its debut on this special launch series. This is an important technical device which, thanks to a specific set-up deriving from the Giulia GTA design experience, helps to improve the car’s handling and traction, optimizing torque transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. .

Driving dynamics best in class, result of the surprising lightness, due to the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the drive shaft, bonnet, spoiler and side skirts. On Giulia, active aerodynamics remain with the carbon front splitter: when activated, it controls the quality of the air flow that passes under the vehicle, increasing stability and performance. Finally, the Akrapovich exhaust system, which gives the exhaust an unmistakable sound.

Strong personality in the exteriors where Giulia and Stelvio renew their gaze in continuity with the family feeling characterized by the “3+3″ projectors, with new adaptive Full-LED Matrix headlights that offer an anti-glare and adaptable driving beam for optimal lighting in all conditions, guaranteeing energy savings, a high improvement in safety and less fatigue Of the eyes. 19” burnished 5-hole sports alloy wheels for the Giulia, and 21” for the Stelvio with the new ed exclusive gold colored brake calipers. The same precious color distinguishes the emblem celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Quadrifoglio, positioned on the fender of both cars. To give even more sportiness, both for Giulia and Stelvio, the grille and mirror caps are in visible carbon. Three liveries are available: Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal and Nero Vulcano.

The same sporty characterization is found in the internal environment where the exclusive combination of black leather and Alcantara prevails, embellished by the new and exclusive visible golden stitching and by the innovative 3D real carbon finish for the dashboard, the central tunnel and the dashboard. of the doors. The stitching of the celebratory number “100” dominates the dashboard alongside the four-leaf clover, again in the characteristic gold colour. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

From the exclusive aesthetics to the on-board technology and connectivity which, by definition, are at the service of a typically Alfa Romeo driving experience. This is demonstrated by the new instrument panel, characterized by the historic “telescope” design, which features the brand new 12.3″ TFT screen – totally digital – from which to access all the information on the car and the parameters relating to autonomous driving technologies . On Quadrifoglio, in addition to the three layouts available on the entire Alfa Romeo range, Evolved Relax and Heritage, the exclusive “Race” configuration makes its debut

The “Race” layout collects on the central screen the fundamental information that every driver wants to have under control: rev counter, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving. The layout can be customized by arranging additional information in the side quadrants, including snapshots relating to performance.

Turin, April 13, 2023