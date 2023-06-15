New grain for Microsoft-Activision, stop Usa at the wedding – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUNE 14 – There is no peace for the wedding between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. A California judge temporarily blocks the union by granting the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a temporary restraining order that will remain in force until the court rules on the preliminary injunction requested by the American authorities against the $69 billion acquisition .



In the documents filed in court, the FTC explained that it had requested the temporary suspension in the wake of fears that Microsoft and Activision could “consume” the agreement before the decision of the administrative judge to which the American authorities turned last year to counter the transaction which, in their opinion, harms consumers by limiting competition. In the original agreement signed in January 2022, the two companies undertook to complete the agreement by 18 July. Times are therefore short for Microsoft and Activision: in the event that the operation is not closed by the established date, the Redmond giant would find itself having to pay 3 billion to Activision as a ‘breakup fee’, unless an agreement is reached for an extension of terms. (HANDLE).

