New guide: Cooking healthy and clever for 2

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

Baierbrunn (ots)

How to plan meals cleverly, buy fresh ingredients and save money at the same time

Most people hope to stay mentally and physically fit into old age. There is no patent recipe for this, but with the right nutrition, body and mind can be optimally cared for and certain diseases can be alleviated or at least the risk of them developing can be greatly reduced.

Nach reveals why this becomes even more important in old age and becomes an investment in a healthy future “Quick, fresh cuisine for two” the second title under the well-known brand of pharmacy magazine Senior Guide “Healthy and clever cooking for 2”which will be published by Wort & Bild Verlag on May 6, 2023.

Eat delicious and feel better – sounds like a good plan? The guide “Healthy and clever cooking for 2” explains what healthy nutrition in old age actually means. Which foods are particularly suitable for this and it inspires people to use old types of vegetables more again. He delivers directly 70 matching recipes each with a little product information, for example on seeds, bitter lettuce and turnips. He also gives tips on how to get through clever planning, shopping and storage save money and protect the environment.

“October 1st has been official since 2021 `Senior Nutrition Day´.It was initiated by networking centers for senior nutrition and comparable institutions. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the state ministries would like to focus more on the importance of nutrition in old age.” (From “Healthy and Clever Cooking for 2”)

Senior Guide: Healthy and clever cooking for 2176 pages, EUR 22.99, ISBN 978-3-927216-82-2, Wort & Bild Verlag. Release date: May 06, 2023.

On the Senior Guide and his books:

The Senior Guide is published by Wort & Bild Verlag and reaches 4.42 million readers (AWA 2022) with a monthly circulation of 1,367,475 copies sold (IVW 1/2023). The monthly magazine from the pharmacy is a reliable partner and companion in everyday life for its readers: the main topics are health, care, happiness and care. The Senior Guide is read by 17.3 percent of all over 60-year-olds in Germany, has an exceptionally high level of reader loyalty and is therefore the most successful title in the 60-plus segment. It was certified by the BAGSO (Federal Working Group of Senior Citizens’ Organizations eV) for its consideration of the needs of older people. Also online at and in the social media is the senior guide for those over 60 and caring relatives.

Senior guide books are available in bookstores and pharmacies “Healthy and clever cooking for 2” (EUR 22.99, 176 pages, ISBN 978-3-927216-82-2), “Quick, fresh cuisine for two” (EUR 19.99, 224 pages, ISBN: 978-3-927216-59-4) and “99 little helpers – practical things that make life easier” (EUR 9.90, 65 pages, ISBN: 978-3-927216-50-1).

Word & Picture Publisher

Julie von Wangenheim, Head of Corporate Communications

Katharina Neff-Neudert, PR Manager

Tel.: 089/744 33-360

E-Mail: [email protected]

www.wortundbildverlag.de

www.linkedin.com/company/wort-&-bild-verlag/

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – company announcements, transmitted by news aktuell