New Guidelines for Managing Covid-Positive Individuals and Contacts

Ministry of Health Issues New Guidelines for the Management of Covid-Infected Individuals

In circular no. 25613 of 11 August 2023, the Ministry of Health has released new operational guidelines for the management of individuals infected with Covid. These guidelines provide valuable information on how to handle different scenarios related to Covid-positive subjects and individuals who have been in contact with positive cases.

According to the guidelines, individuals who have tested positive for a molecular or antigen diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 are no longer required to isolate themselves. However, certain precautions are strongly recommended to minimize the risk of transmission. It is advised to wear respiratory protection such as a surgical mask or FFP2 respirator when in contact with others. Symptomatic individuals should stay home until their symptoms subside and ensure good hand hygiene practices.

Furthermore, it is crucial for individuals who have tested positive to avoid crowded environments and refrain from contacting fragile people, immunosuppressed individuals, pregnant women, and avoid hospitals or nursing homes. This recommendation emphasizes the need for healthcare and social-health care operators to avoid contact with high-risk patients.

Additionally, those who have been in contact with a Covid-positive person should closely monitor themselves for the appearance of symptoms. Fever, cough, sore throat, and tiredness are common indicators of Covid-19. During the days immediately following contact, it is advised to avoid contacting fragile individuals, immunosuppressed individuals, and pregnant women. If suggestive symptoms occur during this period, it is recommended to perform an antigen test or molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, even as a self-administered test.

The Ministry of Health highlights the importance of informing people with whom one has been in contact in the days preceding the diagnosis, particularly if they are elderly, frail or immunosuppressed. This proactive approach allows for timely monitoring and necessary precautions to be taken.

These new guidelines aim to strike a balance between managing the spread of Covid-19 and minimizing unnecessary restrictions. The Ministry of Health acknowledges the evolving nature of the situation and will continue to provide updates as necessary.

It is important to note that these guidelines are subject to copyright, and reproduction is reserved.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult with a healthcare professional for specific guidance on managing Covid-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

