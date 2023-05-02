New gym in Bibbiena, construction site is open

Arezzo, 2 May 2023 – The building site for the new gymnasium for scholastic and non-scholastic use in Bibbiena is officially open.

In the context of the primary school of the town, the Casentino company Romeo Puri, winner of the tender, has already prepared the micropiles and cleared the premises involved in the intervention which will have two phases: demolition of the old unused body and reconstruction of the gymnasium.

The building measuring 16 meters by 25 in length, designed in the Bernardini mandate, has obtained funding from European funds and will respond to a real need of the citizens who have been waiting for such a venue for some time.

For this reason, the Mayor of Bibbiena Filippo Vagnoli speaks of a “historic intervention” because finally the town will have a school gymnasium but also for the territory.

It is an intervention of about 1.5 million euros obtained by the administration thanks to a careful planning work.

The company, which for now has installed the construction site and in collaboration with the Municipal Police, has defined the overall space of the same, will only start the demolition when the school is over.

The works will have a duration of approximately two years.

The Mayor comments: “The construction site involves the use of some parking spaces and this will certainly cause a small inconvenience to the citizens that we have taken into account. I thank the Municipal Police and the school manager for what they have done to minimize this discomfort which, however, will be well repaid with a work that will have a positive impact not only on the school community but also on the territory. The investment we have obtained is significant and all this is done to improve our school, but also to give opportunities to other associations. I thank the Councilor for Public Works Matteo Caporali, the engineer Lorenzo Cecconi and the Romeo Puri company of the Casentino. In this case, European resources remain in the area and create an economy in any case”.

The gym will have a sports wooden floor and can be used both during school hours by primary school children and not only during school hours.

The Mayor concludes: “Another place of sport and sociality is being born in our area for the use of citizens. Another place for discussion and growth. These new beginnings are fundamental for our community especially the youth one. This is why I believe that, beyond the small inconveniences associated with the construction site, these events are of great help to everyone”.