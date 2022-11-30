Home Health New gymnasium for rhythmic and artistic gymnastics in the Palazzetto dello Sport di S. Eusebio | Municipality of Genoa
New gymnasium for rhythmic and artistic gymnastics in the Palazzetto dello Sport di S. Eusebio | Municipality of Genoa

The Palazzetto dello Sport of S. Eusebio is enriched with a new sports facility for artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

This was decided by the Giunta, on the proposal of the councilor for sports facilities and activities Alessandra Bianchi and the deputy mayor and councilor for public works Pietro Piciocchi. The intervention, included in the three-year plan for an amount of 945 thousand euros, goes to expand the recent extraordinary maintenance and safety works on the plant owned by the Municipality of Genoa.

«A few months after the important extraordinary maintenance work that involved the S. Eusebio sports facility, the Palazzetto dello Sport grows with the new gymnasium for artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. An additional service, which increases the offer and confirms the administration’s attention to all sports disciplines – explains the commissioner Alessandra Bianchi – Investing in sport, retraining and adapting our facilities to make them more usable by a vast public, also means creating moments of aggregation for citizens, especially the younger ones».

