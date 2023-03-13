Home Health New handbook for orthoses provides information on the benefits and effects of the diverse orthopedic aids
Health

by admin
Berlin – For decades, orthoses have been an integral part of the therapeutic repertoire of general practitioners, orthopaedists and sports physicians to relieve pain in diseases and injuries to the musculoskeletal system, enable patients to be more mobile and thus get them fit for everyday life again. Orthoses are used both as a component of conservative therapy and postoperatively – and impressively pass the practical test of the patients:
According to the representative survey by the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion (2019), 81 percent find their aid to be of great or very great help.

With the orthoses handbook, eurocom provides clear and easily understandable information about the essential aspects of the diverse orthopedic aid orthoses. How do the different types of orthoses differ from each other? For which diagnoses are they indicated? Which parts of the body are they used on? What is to be considered with the regulation? Everyone who deals with the therapy module orthosis will find answers to these questions here. The handbook is primarily aimed at doctors. In addition, it is suitable for the specialist trade, the trades, the aid teams of the cost bearers as well as patients and their relatives. The publication is available immediately www.eurocom-info.de/service/publikationen ready to download.

About eurocom

eurocom is the manufacturer association for compression therapy, orthopedic aids and digital health applications. The association sees itself as a designer and dialogue partner on the healthcare market and is committed to spreading knowledge about the medical benefits, effectiveness and cost-efficiency of compression therapy and orthopedic aids. In addition, eurocom is developing concepts on how the supply of medical aids can be ensured now and in the future. Almost all European companies operating in the German market in the fields of compression therapy and orthopedic aids belong to the association.

