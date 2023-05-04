new hard Warning from the Civil Protection for Flood risk; the details

Red alert in Emilia Romagna

The perturbation that still affects Italy has caused many problems in our area. Particularly affected by bad weather and by floods Emilia Romagna and Sicily. The low pressure area in the next hours it will cause more intermittent rainfall, but with a shower or thunderstorm character, over most of the southern regions, especially in Calabria, Basilicata and eastern Sicily.

Because of rivers in floodthe Civil protection has decided to branch out red weather alert on an area of ​​the‘Emilia Romagna. In the same region there is aorange alert for hydrogeological risk and of the same color is the alert issued in Sicily due to thunderstorm risk. Then there are several regions with yellow weather alert: Calabria, some areas of Emilia Romagna itself and Sicily and Basilicata.

On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a severe weather warning. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides, Precipitation: – from isolated to scattered, prevalently diurnal evolution, also with showers or thunderstorms, over Basilicata, southern and Ionian Puglia, Calabria and central and south-eastern Sicily, with weak or punctually moderate cumulative quantities over southern Basilicata, Calabria and southern Sicily -Oriental. Venti: initially strong northerners on the Ionian sectors of central-southern Calabria and southern Puglia, rapidly attenuating. RED ALERT in Emilia Romagna: “Valid until 4 May 2023.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy are updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and are available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (www.protezionecivile.gov.it), together with the general behavior to adopt in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.