new headquarters at the Cittadella della Salute

New Headquarters for Direct Distribution of Medicines in Cagliari

The headquarters of the Direct Distribution offices of the territorial Pharmaceutical Service of the ASL of Cagliari are changing. Starting from 5 January 2024, in fact, to collect the medicines, patients will have to go to the new headquarters of the Cittadella della Salute, pad. Q, with entrance from via dei Valenzani.

The new premises, recently renovated to make the service more welcoming and accessible, are easily reachable from different parts of the city, from the city center, and from the median axis, and are equipped with free parking, to facilitate deliveries to patients.

Direct distribution of medicines will continue, until 29 December 2023, in the old headquarters of the Cagliari Trade Fair, pav. L until the complete transfer of the service, offices, and warehouse.

From 5 January the provision will be guaranteed to all those who are entitled to it, in the new headquarters of the Cittadella della Salute.

Any further clarification may be requested from the URP – Public Relations Office by telephone on 070 6093068 or by email: urpcagliari@aslcagliari.it.

