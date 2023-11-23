New health alarm after Covid-19, mysterious pneumonia from China affects children

A four years since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19the Chinese faces a new health alarm with a mysterious pneumonia epidemic which is affecting the childrengenerating a boom in cases and causing the overload in the hospitals.

The initial signal came from ProMedand global surveillance system which monitors epidemics of human and animal diseases. The notification spoke of “undiagnosed pneumonia” in children, characterized by high fever e pulmonary tracesma without cough. It should be noted that ProMed had launched the first alarm on the unknown respiratory virus in 2019, subsequently renamed Sars-CoV-2.

Epidemia di Pomonite

The most affected cities appear to be Beijing and Liaoning, with reports of full hospitals and many school classes reduced due to hospitalized children. Experts are focusing on the hypothesis that these cases can be attributed to the bacterium”Mycoplasma pneumoniae“, known to cause pathologies of therespiratory system. In particular, there is talk of a possible form of “walking pneumonia” on the rise in China.

L’epidemiologo Eric Feigl-Ding, known for his work during the pandemic, shared the alarm through posts and videos, underlining the gravity of the situation. The pictures show hospitalized children in the hospital with masks and drip.

Feigl-Ding speculated that this new wave of pneumonia could be a consequence of the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions in China. Similarly to what happened in Europa and in United States with the increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus in children during flu season 2022-2023.

Zhou Huixia, director of the Children’s Medical Center of the Seventh Medical Center of the Chinese Pla General Hospital, confirmed that this is the first wave of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections since the main anti-Covid containment measures were lifted earlier this year . The wave seems to be particularly aggressivewith an increase in patients suffering from mixed infections, drug resistance and lobar pneumonia, especially after National holiday at the beginning of October.