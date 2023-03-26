THE COMMENT by Claudio Maria Maffei – Analysis of how the Region is organizing hospitals: in the Marche there are too many hospitals for the acute, it means employing staff for guards or shifts of ready availability instead of scheduled activities.

Of Claudio Maria Maffei*

I want to start from a premise: this column does not exist to attack the current regional council, but to enable the citizens of the Marche region to have information on the health policy choices of their council. A reader recently wondered if it is ever possible that the center-right of the Marches never gets it right in healthcare. The answer to this question is simple: every once in a while he makes good decisions and gives them great publicity. The bad ones, much more numerous, he hides or even masks. Let’s take the slides distributed by the Council on the new Social Health Plan, let’s see what is expected for hospitals and evaluate whether what is foreseen is good or bad news.

Anyone who has the patience to read every Sunday what I write here in Cronache Maceratesi knows that for me (and for the law) there are too many acute hospitals in the Marches to function well and that the choice of this council to keep them all and even add new ones is technically unreasonable, practically insane. But lest this seem like an accusation made for derogatory purposes, we need to think a little about how hospitals work.

A hospital for acute patients, which by definition has an Emergency Room as its entrance door (in small hospitals it may take the name of First Aid Point, but the substance of the reasoning changes little), must have the ability to operate for the whole 24 hours . So for all the activities it carries out it must either have an active guard (better) with the presence of a doctor on duty 24 hours a day or guarantee at least with the so-called ready availability of a doctor also for the night time slots and for public holidays. This applies not only to the Emergency Department and emergency medicine (which is the department annexed to the Emergency Department in all the busiest hospitals), but also to general medicine, general surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, critical care, radiology, neurology, psychiatry, pediatrics, gynecology-obstetrics, and so on. The same goes for nurses and service technicians who also have to guarantee 24-hour operation (operating block and radiology for example).

What happens if there are “too many” acute care hospitals and the neighboring ones do not integrate? It happens that a large part of the hospital staff will be employed for those guards or for those shifts of ready availability and will not be available for scheduled daily activities in both the OR and outpatient settings. For example, to have a night watchman you need at least three more doctors.

Now that the staff is scarce, extra shifts of the medical staff paid separately, or even the overpaid (and sometimes inexperienced) doctors of the cooperatives are often resorted to, but nevertheless the waiting lists for both surgical and radiological, endoscopic and outpatients are getting longer. Ask any public surgeon and he will tell you that operating room hours are few even though there are many operating rooms. Or ask any radiologist how many hours a day they work on a CAT scan or MRI from their service. They will reply that much more work could be done if the operating theaters and large radiological machines had more personnel and worked for longer. The problem is not the number of rooms and machines, but the number of people who work in those that already exist.

Hoping I have been clear, let’s analyze the current hospital offer of the new Local Health Authorities (AST) shown in Figure 1 taken from one of the accompanying slides of the new Plan. To this offer is added that of Inrca (which has three hospitals) and of the Ancona Hospital, an offer we are not talking about here. To get an idea of ​​how many hospitals and wards the Marches should have according to the law, let’s keep in mind that they should have around ten first-level hospitals and therefore have, for example, ten cardiology units with coronary intensive care units and ten resuscitation departments, which means 8 for the ASTs given that the Inrca and Torrette count as two top-level hospitals first level (Turrette is second, which also contains the first).

There are twelve hospitals in the Ast delle Marche that perform first-level functions and therefore should have a Cardiology with Utic and intensive care. The slide (and the Giunta) avoids the problem by piling all the hospitals of each Ast into a single Presidium. Let’s take that of Macerata: its Presidium has three offices in Macerata, Civitanova and Camerino (by the way, San Severino has been detached, which should be a reward, but it is more probable that it is a “punishment”). But each hospital is a very distinct structure: will all three keep their wards? Let’s make it like this: unfortunately in this way all three will continue to operate on a narrow gauge with little scheduled activity and a long waiting list. Alternatively, given that the single Macerata – Civitanova hospital was not wanted, it will be necessary to decide who does one thing and who will do another. But the slide doesn’t say this and the Plan won’t say it. Hospitals will be suffocated by pretending to support them, pending new elections. And San Severino? According to the slide it will become a basic hospital which according to the legislation also has orthopedics. Too bad that orthopedics are already lacking in all public hospitals that have always had orthopedics.

This hospital network, already in enormous pain, the Council wants to disperse even more as can be seen from Figure 2. The slide confirms the current structure of the hospital network and speaks of “strengthening hospital structures in disadvantaged areas”. This means, for example, strengthening Pergola’s surgery (already done) and probably opening up that of Cingoli (already thought of, barring welcome denials), Cingoli where radiology is also intended to be significantly strengthened.

If these are the intentions of the council, the president and councilor will have to demonstrate that there is the staff to honor these commitments. Unfortunately there isn’t and the Giunta knows it well, but pretends not to know it. Final summary: the new Social Health Plan gives us the good news that the hospitals of the Marches do not touch each other on paper, but rather are strengthened, but at the same time it gives us a bad news: in practice they will not work as they should and citizens and operators will pay for it. Including those in the areas and facilities where the biggest promises are being made.

*Retired physician and healthcare manager