New health insurance benefit – women with lipoedema will receive better help in the future

The decision was made by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), in which doctors, clinics and health insurance companies advise on health insurance benefits.

The G-BA will decide at a later date which services the health insurers will cover for the further stages of the disease. First of all, a test study on liposuction for lipoedema is to be carried out.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has campaigned in recent months for women with lipoedema to receive better help. Women with pathological fat distribution disorders suffer every day from the fact that the health insurance companies do not pay for their therapy after a court decision,” the Federal Minister of Health told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung at the beginning of the year.

