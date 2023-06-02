New holistic 10-week program: Learn individual strategies for pain management / PAIN2.0 project wants to close the prevention gap ++ Self-help group as an important component of pain therapy

Berlin – The body is healthy again, the pain remains. When pain does not go away for months or even years, although no physical cause can be found, it is called chronic pain in medicine. The pain that has become independent can be a considerable burden for those affected and is now recognized as a clinical picture. While the symptoms can always be better treated therapeutically, there are still hardly any preventive offers with which a chronification could be prevented. With the “PAIN2.0” project, the German Pain Society e. V. is now launching an interdisciplinary 10-week program that aims to close this gap in prevention. At an online press conference on the occasion of the nationwide day of action against pain on June 6, 2023, experts and those affected will present the project.

Why do some people recover after an accident, an operation or a “lumbago”, while others simply cannot get rid of their pain long after the healing phase? In medicine, these differences are now explained using the biopsychosocial model. “As the name suggests, it is assumed that various factors must work together for pain to become chronic,” says Dr. re. of course Anne Gärtner, qualified psychologist and psychological psychotherapist at the TU Dresden. In addition to a biological cause – such as a broken bone that triggered the pain in the acute phase – psychological and social factors also contribute to the symptoms persisting for an unreasonably long time. For example, the risk of chronification is particularly high in people who feel their pain severely impairs their everyday life, who develop pronounced avoidance behavior, show signs of depression or catastrophize their symptoms. Social factors such as professional stress or family burdens can also contribute to chronification.

The German Pain Society e. V., the interdisciplinary prevention program PAIN2.0, developed in cooperation with BARMER, starts when the first signs of these risk factors appear. The outpatient program, which is offered nationwide, lasts a total of 10 weeks and includes 3 hours of group therapy per week, taking place in the afternoons, as well as supplementary individual sessions. “In terms of scope, PAIN2.0 is deliberately designed in such a way that it can be used alongside work and everyday life,” says Gärtner, who, alongside private lecturer Dr. re. of course Dipl.-Psych. Ulrike Kaiser (UKSH Lübeck) is the scientific project manager at the USC – UniversitätsSchmerzCentrum Dresden.

As part of the prevention program, the participants learn individual strategies for coping with pain and active exercises, which should ultimately lead to a change in pain and stress behavior in everyday life. “The participants have to understand their pain, which is why detailed education on pain-related topics is an important part of the program,” says Gärtner. The special thing about this is that the therapy is designed on an equal footing by all professional groups involved – medical, psychological and physiotherapeutic. An accompanying study is intended to clarify how effectively this new approach can counteract chronification. In order to participate, those affected must be of legal age and their symptoms must have been present for more than 6 weeks or have recurred over a longer period of time.

Interdisciplinary, multimodal therapy is not often available in Germany for those affected – from the point of view of Heike Norda, who suffers from pain herself, one of the reasons why the treatment of chronic pain often goes down the wrong path. “Those affected are sent by their family doctor to physiotherapy, then to orthopedics and often only after invasive therapy attempts to a pain therapist,” says the chairwoman of the UVSD Pain Loss Patients’ Association. V. in Neumünster, which will report on the topic at the press conference from the perspective of those affected. After the transfer, waiting times of up to 12 months for the first appointment in pain therapy are more the rule than the exception. The association is therefore committed to cross-sectoral treatment, a reduction in waiting times to a maximum of 4 weeks and the abolition of financial incentives for invasive measures. These should be put on an equal footing with the conversations that are more effective in the context of pain therapy and are necessary for the early detection of chronification risks.

The demands of PainLOS eV also include structured information for those affected about the biopsychosocial model, as is the case within the framework of PAIN2.0. “Only those who know the disease factors and accept their illness as such can actively participate in the treatment,” emphasizes Norda. Education is also needed in the social environment and in society as a whole – because even today, many pain patients are confronted with the accusation of letting themselves go or even simulating. “This lack of understanding is particularly stressful and counterproductive for healing,” says Norda. For this reason, too, the exchange with other sufferers in a self-help group is usually found to be extremely helpful – an important component of pain therapy, which in Norda’s experience far too few therapists recommend to their patients.

Online press conference of the German Pain Society e. V. on the occasion of the nationwide “Day of Action Against Pain” on June 6, 2023

Holistic ways in pain therapy: medicine, psychology, physiotherapy and nursing work hand in hand

Deadline: Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

Registration:

Preliminary program:

12 years of action day against pain: Facilities throughout Germany provide insights into pain treatment

professor dr medical Hans-Georg Schaible, President of the German Pain Society e. V. and Professor of Physiology at the FSU Jena

How do I deal with my daily pain? Those affected complain that there are not enough comprehensive offers and a frequent lack of understanding for pain disorders

Heike Norda, Chairwoman of the Patients’ Association UVSD Pain Loss. V. in Neumünster

PAIN2.0: new 10-week program for people with recurring pain – extra-occupational therapy that fits into everyday life

dr re. of course Anne Gärtner, scientific project manager in the PAIN2.0 project and graduate psychologist Psychological Psychotherapist at the TU Dresden

Special pain care: individual and patient-oriented – pain society presents new certified training for nursing staff

professor dr re. cur. Thomas Fischer, MPH, deputy spokesman of the ad hoc commission Curriculum Nursing Pain and Professor of Nursing Science at the Evangelische Hochschule Dresden

Moderation: Thomas Isenberg, Managing Director German Pain Society e. V