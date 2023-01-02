news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 02 JAN – The nurse at the patient’s home, the doctor connected from the hospital: for the second time in just over three months, ‘smart glasses’ are back in action in Modena, with a another procedure for replacing the Peg (tube that allows people with functional swallowing problems to feed themselves) at home, thus avoiding the risks associated with transport and hospitalization.



The glasses supplied exclusively to the complex structure of Endoscopy and Gastroenterology of the Local Health Authority of Modena directed by Dr. Mauro Manno, allowed the specialized nurse Andrea Franchini to perform the entire replacement procedure at the patient’s home, a 53-year-old man affected by ALS residing in the Mirandola district, in audiovisual connection with the Endoscopy doctors Laura Ottaviani, responsible for the procedures on the Peg, and Tommaso Gabbani, specialized in the use of smart glasses, who were in the hospital. Also present at the patient’s home was Amarilda Bajraktari, a nurse from the Home Assistance Service (Sadi) in the Mirandola district who has been assisting the 53-year-old for some time.



The first time was in September when the same procedure was performed at the home of a 78-year-old woman, also suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, thanks to the use of smart glasses. (HANDLE).

