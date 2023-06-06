NEW HOPE AGAINST PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA Tumors

One treatment increases survival

Results from a new pleural mesothelioma study show positive data of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab in combination with platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed as first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic inoperable disease.

â€œThe data presented demonstrate that the use of pembrolizumab as an adjunct to platinum and pemetrexed chemotherapy prolongs the survival of patients with inoperable advanced or metastatic pleural mesothelioma,â€ said Dr. Quincy Chu, MD, MD, MD, Cross Cancer Institute and Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG), one of the study's principal investigators for IND.227. â€œThe addition of pembrolizumab to platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed resulted in significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and response rate







