Home » NEW HOPE AGAINST PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA Tumors
Health

NEW HOPE AGAINST PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA Tumors

by admin

One treatment increases survival

Results from a new pleural mesothelioma study show positive data of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab in combination with platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed as first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic inoperable disease.
â€œThe data presented demonstrate that the use of pembrolizumab as an adjunct to platinum and pemetrexed chemotherapy prolongs the survival of patients with inoperable advanced or metastatic pleural mesothelioma,â€ said Dr. Quincy Chu, MD, MD, MD, Cross Cancer Institute and Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG), one of the study’s principal investigators for IND.227. â€œThe addition of pembrolizumab to platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed resulted in significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and response rate … (continued) read 2nd page


Keywords |

mesotelioma,

immunoterapico,

pembrolizumab,

See also  Multiple myeloma: € 10,000 in annual costs for patients and caregivers

You may also like

The Lazio Region revokes the patronage of Roma...

Jamie is non-binary and trans* – why he...

“Thank you guagliù, I love you”

Fragrant Garden Plants: 10 of the Most Beautiful...

How to get a fantastic flat stomach?

Bad weather, rain and flooding in the Macerata...

Elderflower Syrup | > – Guide – Cooking

MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY FOR PANCREAS CANCER Tumors

The Federal Association of Resident Diabetologists (BVND) has...

Versatile and comfortable, the Nike Revolution 6 are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy