NEW HOPE AGAINST PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA Tumors

One treatment increases survival

Results from a new pleural mesothelioma study show positive data of the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab in combination with platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed as first-line treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic inoperable disease.

"The data presented demonstrate that the use of pembrolizumab as an adjunct to platinum and pemetrexed chemotherapy prolongs the survival of patients with inoperable advanced or metastatic pleural mesothelioma,†said Dr. Quincy Chu, MD, MD, MD, Cross Cancer Institute and Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG), one of the study's principal investigators for IND.227. "The addition of pembrolizumab to platinum chemotherapy and pemetrexed resulted in significant improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and response rate.







