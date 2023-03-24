Plants have been sources of chemicals for medicine since ancient times. Today, researchers are still discovering new compounds from plants, such as (-)-gerantin A (JA), a molecule with anticancer properties produced by the plant Tabernaemontana corymbosa, native to the Malaysian jungle. However, until now, access to the plant and its precious molecule has been limited.

Fortunately, chemists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have found a safe, fast and sustainable way to synthesize JA in the laboratory. The molecule is versatile and can attack cancer from multiple angles, making it a good starting point for the development of anticancer drugs. Furthermore, JA appears to have a particular predilection for killing cancer cells over normal ones. To understand how JA works, CSHL Cancer Center researchers teamed up with assistant professor Michael Lukey. They found that the molecule blocks metabolic activity in the mitochondria of human breast cancer cells, depriving tumors of the excessive energy and building blocks they need to proliferate. Thanks to the easy access to this new molecule, a new generation of drugs anticancer it could be on the horizon for breast cancer and potentially other cancers as well.