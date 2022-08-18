PORDENONE Everything is ready to approve the final – executive project of the new hospital’s viability. A fundamental step to begin to go beyond the demolition or not of the old pavilions and start talking about what the Santa Maria degli Angeli of the future will be like. It must be said immediately that the structure will completely change and what is there today, even if the new hospital is on the same site, will no longer be the case.

THE ENTRANCE

Is the most important thing. Today in the hospital, both in an emergency to go to the emergency room, both to go to the wards and to the outpatient clinics for visits and diagnostic tests, you enter via Montereale which is overloaded with traffic. With the new hospital the access road will be on vial Rotto. Therefore, the whole scenario changes. From vial Rotto you will access not only the new structure, but all the services that will be provided by Santa Maria degli Angeli, including first aid. Emergency vehicles entering and exiting will have a reserved passage available and a traffic light will be placed to avoid traffic problems.

THE PONTEBANA

Today one of the most important roads leading to the hospital is the Statale 13 through the roundabout with via Montereale. However, there is currently no direct connection between vial Rotto and Pontebbana itself. For this reason, a riser will be built more or less at the height of the Palazzetti company that will cross the uncultivated field in front of the structure. The roundabout between via Ungaresa and vial Rotto will then be enlarged and made safe in order to make traffic more fluid. At that point, the road on which the new hospital extends will have to be repaired. “Sidewalks will be built to make pedestrians safe and a cycle path will also be built that will connect the hospital with the city – explains councilor Cristina Amirante – in order to get there on foot. These are all things that become fundamental because it is clear that having all the entrances on vial Rotto – the commissioner goes on – it becomes necessary to secure the entire area. In recent days, moreover, we have reactivated the expropriation of the green area that had been quashed by the TAR. A situation that we have settled without problems ».

TIMES

«The final executive project – explains the councilor for viability – will be approved in the council, then the tender will take place that will take away time for all the necessary bureaucratic steps. As far as we are concerned, our goal is to start construction sites in the autumn of 2023 in order to have carried out all the support works well in advance of the opening of the hospital ». A necessity also due to the fact that if there are changes to be made there must be the necessary time without having to create traffic problems once the Santa Maria degli Angeli of the future is active.

VIA MONTEREALE

The goal of the municipal administration is to remove the neighborhood from the illegal parking that now embraces all the streets and lanes surrounding the hospital, creating not only traffic problems but also the protests of the residents. All accesses (except for a pedestrian one) to the hospital from via Montereale will be closed and it will not even be possible to enter the large existing car park which will, on the other hand, always be accessible from vial Rotto, both for outsiders and for health personnel. Last data: an internal walkway will be built to connect the hospital and the health citadel.