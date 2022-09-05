While in other regions they are being built, in Piedmont the announcements are stopped. In Novara, a second race is needed one year after the deserted one. For the Parco della Salute nowadays one “dialogues” only more with a company. It is no better in the Vco, in Cuneo and Alessandria

Tenders to be redone, potential builders who pull out, cost reviews, decisions on the sites where to build the new hospitals that get bogged down in endless diatribes, signatures awaited by the ministries that do not arrive, fluctuating choices between relying on Inail or the partnership public-private… The list of obstacles, errors and delays that leave the construction of new hospitals in Piedmont to a dream book could go on and on.

There is no need for divinatory skills nor does one need to indulge in pessimism to predict, with the vain hope of being proven wrong by the facts, that not even a brick of one of the many hospitals put in place only on paper (and not even that of the projects) will be laid before. of the end of the regional legislature. The same words spoken by the councilor for health Luigi Icardi – “We are not at our full potential when it comes to investments in healthcare construction” – they appear to be indulgent to say the least in a situation that goes beyond the financial resources put in place. By bringing out a multiplicity of problems and lack of solutions which, if in part are due to slowness in the head of the ministry and other central bodies, for the rest they can only call into question a regional government that is too diligent in optimistic announcements and not at all in translating them practically.

Therefore, it is too easy for the opposition to say, as the vice-president of the Health Commission of Palazzo Lascaris does, the piddino Domenico Rossi that “the real great failure of the council of Alberto Cirio in healthcare it is healthcare construction. Nothing has been done and unfortunately I fear nothing will be done ”. Not later than a month ago Rossi himself had defined the repeated announcements of Icardi and Cirio “a blanket of smoke to cover nothing”. Those were the days when it Draftwas the first to announce the turnaround on the future hospital in Wedgewith the almost certain abandonment of the announced solution of the assignment to Inail of the construction of the work, taking the path of public-private partnership after the offer of the family holding company Dogliani.

The complex intended to replace the old one Santa Croce and Carle that of all the projects the one with the least uphill road in front of it, also marks the pace. For weeks, after the positive opinion of the IRES and the Region, it is still awaiting the pronouncement of the hospital managed by Elide Azzan. Not that once this necessary green light arrives, everything is resolved: we will have to launch a race with all the times that this entails and hoping that no hitches arise. Like those who exactly a year ago had stopped the already complicated path for the future City of Health of Novara. A specification deemed unsustainable in terms of costs had made the tender go deserted and forced the company, which in the meantime passed from the management of Mario Minola (landed at the top of regional health) a Gianfranco Zulian, to redo the announcement which, a year later, is still not ready. “We have been waiting for the minister’s signature for two months Roberto Speranza and the green light of Mef on the program agreement which has gone from 419 million compared to the previous 320, then the whole procedure to prepare the tender will start again ”.

It will start again, in fact, as in a game of goose that risks recurring, albeit for different reasons, for other hospitals. In the Verbano-Cusio-Ossola area, among a project deemed not feasible by the Region such as that of Ornavasso and an eternal battle of the bell tower between the mayors of the province and between them and the regional department, the single hospital seems to move further and further away from the radar, probably paving the way for a restructuring of the two existing ones, the Castles of Verbania is that of Domodossola.

The problems that mark the largest health building work, that one, are well known Turin health park which has already seen some time ago a large group like that of Gavioleaving only the Stable Consortium Sis which includes the Inc of the Dogliani family, while the other potential builder, the flush, as emerged from the control room last July, he would be about to leave. The specter of a new Novara case hovers over the project which, between changes in progress and reductions dictated by the impossibility of increasing the amount on the plate, seems destined to downsize from an ambitious Health Park to a makeover of the Molinette. Right from the top of the largest hospital, the other day an alarm came: “Making ends meet will not be easy – warned the general manager Giovanni La Valle – just think that this year we estimate an increase in energy costs compared to 2021 of 24 million euros ”.

And precisely the energy issue should give an already necessary acceleration (in the case of Piedmont, we still have to start the engine) on healthcare buildings, since all the old hospitals are extremely energy-intensive and this is known not from today, nor from yesterday. And while the place where to build the hospital of theAsl To5as well as the site for that of Alexandria where, as in Cuneo, the abandonment of the Inail solution for that of the public-private partnership is looming, Cirio and Icardi to lay the first stone of at least one of the new hospitals is an image in which they will not be able to be immortalized before the elections of 2024.