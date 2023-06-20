New Hyundai i10 2023, the newly renovated car can really be bought now for only 10 thousand euros

Hyundai i10 2023 it offers roomy habitability and luggage space for a city car. The more equipped versions boast a modern multimedia system and the possibility of wireless charging for mobile devices. The HP of the less powerful versions are more than sufficient for use in the city, while outside the city they require a little more patience. Steering and shifting are precise, and comfort is good, although the 1.0 engine is a bit noisy.

Advanced versions are equipped with various driver assistance systems, but the Tech versions offer an even more complete level of equipment. The Ecopack versions, with longer gear ratios and 4 seats instead of 5, consume less fuel and have lower performance. The newly updated car features small updates concentrated mainly in the bumpers, while the mechanics remain unchanged: a 67 HP 1.0 three-cylinder engine (101 HP in the turbo variant), which drops to 65 HP for the LPG version. Let’s see better:

How to buy Hyundai i10 2023 with regional discounts and incentives Convenient municipal concessions and promotions for Hyundai i10 2023

Hyundai i10 it is one of the cheapest petrol cars available to buy in the Lombardy region. The list price of this version is 14,750 euros. Thanks to the incentive offered by the Lombardy region for the scrapping of vehicles and the seller’s discount of 1,770 euros, the total bonus amounts to 3,770 euros, reducing the final price to 10,980 euros.

Lombardy region it has introduced exclusive concessions for residents, which can be combined with national incentives, in order to promote the replacement of polluting vehicles with zero-emission or low-emission cars. Among these concessions, the “Renew Cars 2023” program stands out.

To be eligible for these subsidies, a car running exclusively on petrol up to and including the Euro 2 class or diesel up to and including the Euro 5 class must be scrapped. The subsidies offered by the Lombardy Region, as well as those at a national level, vary according to the type of vehicle and emissions.

In the autonomous province of Trento, in order to facilitate the purchase of new exclusively electric M1 category vehicles with a list price of less than 50,000 euros by private individuals, incentives are envisaged that require the simultaneous scrapping or replacement of polluting M1 vehicles with petrol or diesel engines up to the Euro 5 standard. The contribution paid consists of 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement. Considering the more favorable sales conditions, around 10,000 euros are needed for the purchase of a Hyundai i10.

Until June 30th, it is possible to request a contribution for the purchase of an electric car with scrapping in the Municipality of Florence, obtaining a total saving of 12,500 euros. Loans are assigned to residents on the basis of the ISEE criterion, which takes into account the economic resources available. However, it should be noted that the Nohyundai i10 2023 eggs it is not part of this program as it is available with a monofuel petrol or bifuel LPG engine and is not an electric vehicle.

For what concern Municipality of Genoaa, a tender has been opened for interventions aimed at improving air quality, aimed at individuals, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employed workers with a VAT number and third sector entities. Among these interventions, the disbursement of a contribution for the purchase of new vehicles with low environmental impact is foreseen, on condition that the more polluting vehicles already affected by previous traffic limitation orders or soon to be issued are scrapped.

For individuals, i contribution ceilings are as follows: 800 euros for the purchase of hybrid and electric e-bikes, motorcycles and scooters; 9,000 euros for electric and hydrogen vehicles; 6,000 euros for Euro 6D-temp or later hybrid vehicles; 5,000 euros for methane, LPG, petrol-methane or petrol-LPG Euro 6D-temp or later vehicles; 4,000 euros for Euro 6D-temp or later petrol vehicles and Euro 6D-temp or later diesel vehicles. Thus, it is possible to buy a Hyundai i10 with an investment of around 10,000 euros.

