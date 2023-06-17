New important EU law on salaries alongside other recent rules issued and increases in Meloni government amounts

What does the new EU law provide for incoming salaries alongside other regulations issued by a few and the increase in Meloni government amounts? The salaries of Italian workers continue to be on average lower than those of other European colleagues: according to what emerges from recent data, a salary in Italy is between about 22,000 and about 30,000 per year, for salaries between about 1,600 and 2,300 euros which correspond to salaries, respectively, of around 1,300 and 1,900 euros net per month.

Everything then depends on the sector of employment and the relative National Collective Labor Agreement, considering that there are positions and contracts that provide for much lower gross basic wages of 1,600 euros per month, which can even go down to a thousand euros, just as higher monthly salaries can reach close to 4-5 thousand euros.

And in the context of the amounts of salaries, there is still a strong difference between men’s salaries and women’s salaries, even if the jobs are equal. But a new EU law could change that.

What does the new EU law on incoming salaries foresee

Other rules and news have already arrived for salaries together with increases in the Meloni government

What does the new EU law on incoming salaries foresee

According to the latest news, the EU would have announced a new directive for the adjustment of salaries between men and women. The new directive aims to strengthen the application of the principle of equal pay for men and women for equal work or work of equal value through pay transparency and related enforcement mechanisms.

The new EU law on equal pay for men and women imposes the obligation of transparency on employers and to indicate the criteria used to determine the salary, salary levels and economic progression for all without distinction of gender.

If the employer fails to comply with the obligation of transparency and equal pay for men and women, he is subject to sanctions and, as established by the EU directive, if an employee suffers pay discrimination based on gender, he has the right to request compensation for back wages, bonuses, unpaid payments in kind, for lost opportunities and for non-pecuniary damage.

Other rules and news have already arrived for salaries together with increases in the Meloni government

The new EU directive establishes once again the importance of work and transparency in the area of ​​pay considering the trend of salaries and related payments that are often discriminatory against women and comes after a recent ruling by the Court of Milan on low salaries to be reviewed and adjusted.

Indeed, according to the Court of Milan, an hourly wage of less than 4 euros violates constitutional principles, in reference to a case reported by an employee of a supervisory institution who had a salary of 3.96 euros.

The Court ordered the immediate salary increase for the worker, holding that, despite being in line with the provisions of the relative collective labor agreement, the expected hourly wage violates the right to receive an adequate salary protected by the Constitution, even though it does not yet exist in our country a minimum wage, that is an hourly sum to be paid to workers below which one could not go.

The Constitution establishes the right to receive remuneration commensurate with the quantity and quality of the work performed and in any case sufficient to ensure a free and dignified existence for himself and his family and it is a principle that can never be absolutely derogated from any contract.

Precisely to guarantee workers higher salaries especially in a decidedly complex and difficult economic period, the Meloni government has decided to increase the cut in the tax wedge with the 2023 Budget and further increase it (currently only until the end of the year) with the Decree Work officially approved on May 1st together with the increase in the tax reduction of corporate fringe benefits.

Il cut the tax wedge in force since the beginning of the year it is 3% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros and 2% for incomes between 25 thousand and 35 thousand euros: going into more detail, the cut in the tax wedge from January 2023 is 3% for salaries within 1,923 euros and 2% for gross salaries up to 2,692 euros. Beyond this figure, i.e. for salaries from 2,700 euros onwards, no increase is envisaged due to the cut in the tax wedge.

With the new Labor Decree, the government has further increased the cut in the tax wedge, bringing it to 7% for incomes up to 25 thousand euros and 6% for incomes up to 35 thousand euros. The new cut in the tax wedge for further salary increases will be applied from 1 July to 31 December 2023 and will not, however, be calculated on the thirteenth month’s salary until the end of the year.