New inclusive gym in Moletolo, works assigned to Grenti di Solignano

There is the award of the works for the construction of the new sports facility in Moletolo, in via Anedda, called the Gym for everyone.

The open procedure for the assignment of the definitive and executive design and the coordination of safety in the design and execution phase of the works has been concluded with the assignment to the Grenti di Solignano company.

The intervention is financed by Pnrr Sport and was budgeted in the year 2023 for a total amount of 5 million financed for 3.5 million by Pnrr and 1.5 million by mortgage with a specific credit institution.

A total of four offers arrived and the contracting commission of the Municipality of Parma chose the construction company Grenti of Solignano which in turn indicated the Qsa technical office of Ing. Gabriella Magri (Parma) and Aierre Engineering for the design activity (Parma).

Award amount 3.7 million.

The Gym for all is one of the electoral commitments made by the coalition that elected Michele Guerra.

Based on EU legislation on the Pnrr, the work must be completed by 2026.

The new gym, which will be built in via Anedda between the Moletolo swimming pool and via San Leonardo. on an area already publicly owned, it will be a fully accessible building designed to respond to all types of disabilities: physical, intellectual and sensory.

An inclusive building, therefore, both in terms of play spaces and those dedicated to the public. Inside there will be various structures in which to host a wide range of sports.

