New income taxes, surprisingly in the latest drafts 4 schemes and no longer 3 of personal income tax rates

Fiscal fairness, simplification of obligations, reorganization of deductions are some of the objectives that the government has set itself to achieve with the new tax reform, already approved by the Council of Ministers and which is starting to face its legislative process. The key measure of the reform is the Irpef revision of income taxation. Now 4 schemes and no longer three of personal income tax rates appear in the March tax reform. Let’s see what they are.

First three schemes of new Irpef tax reform rates

New fourth Irpef revision scheme proposed in the tax reform

The first hypotheses for the current Irpef revision are essentially 3 new rate schemes. The Meloni government, as we know by now, aims to reduce the current four personal income tax rates to three.

The currently four personal income tax rates in force based on income brackets are as follows:

23% for incomes up to 15,000 euros;

25% for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros;

35% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros;

43% for incomes over 50,000 euros.

Il first of the three Irpef revision schemes known provides for the following rates:

rate of 23% for those with incomes of up to 15 thousand euros;

rate of 27% for those with incomes between 15,000 and 50,000 euros;

rate of 43% for those with incomes exceeding 50,000 euros.

With these new Irpef rates, those with annual incomes between 28,000 euros and 50,000 euros a year, i.e. those with incomes between approximately 2,150 euros and approximately 3,700 euros per month, would have decided to increase the monthly amounts, considering that the Irpef rate would be reduced by 8 percentage points, going down from 35% to 27%.

On the other hand, those who receive annual incomes of around 25 thousand euros would be penalized, for which there could be a tax increase of as much as 300 euros, while there would be no news for the first income bracket up to 15 thousand euros and for the last bracket , i.e. for incomes exceeding 50,000 euros, for which the current Irpef rates of 23% and 43% respectively would remain confirmed.

According to Irpef revision scheme includes the following rates:

rate at 23% for incomes up to 28,000 euros;

rate at 33% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros;

rate at 43% for income over 50 thousand euros.

With this Irpef revision scheme, all income groups would benefit, considering that those with incomes of 25,000 euros a year would pay around 200 euros less in taxes, to reach up to around 700 euros for those with higher incomes.

Third Irpef revision scheme provides for the following three new Irpef rates:

rate of 23% for incomes under 15 thousand euros;

rate of 27% for income between 15,000 and 75,000 euros;

rate of 43% for income over 75 thousand euros.

Also in this case, for the first income bracket up to 15,000 euros, nothing would change because the rate would still remain at 23%, but taxation would drop sharply for those with higher incomes between 50,000 and 75,000 euros, while those with higher incomes would lose out incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros, for which the tax rate would rise from the current 25% to 27%.

The three Irpef revision schemes just reported, which are those that were already hypothesized before the presentation of the tax reform in the Council of Ministers, is accompanied by a fourth scheme which was made known precisely with the presentation of the new reform in the CdM.

The latest scheme proposed for the Irpef revision provides for an even different division of tax rates based on the different income brackets.

The new fourth Irpef revision scheme presented provides for the following new Irpef rates:

rate of 23% for incomes from 8,500 euros and up to 28 thousand euros;

rate of 35% for incomes from 28,001 euros to 50 thousand euros;

rate of 43% for income over 50 thousand euros.

This new Irpef revision hypothesis would tend to favor those who receive incomes between 15,000 and around 30,000 euros, for which a reduction in the taxes to be paid would be calculated with consequent increases in earnings, which could, in general, fluctuate between around 50-60 euros per lower incomes, to reach up to 700-1,200 euros for higher incomes.