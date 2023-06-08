new indications on the use of fluoroquinolone antibiotics. « Medicine in the Library

“Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones are associated with very rare but serious, disabling, long-lasting and potentially irreversible adverse reactions. These medicinal products must therefore be prescribed only in the approved indications and after a careful evaluation of the benefits and risks on the individual patient“, points out AIFA.

Based on data from recent studies, fluoroquinolones continue to be prescribed outside of their recommended uses.

Systemic and inhaled fluoroquinolones should NOT be prescribed for:

– patients who have previously had serious adverse reactions with a quinolone or fluoroquinolone antibiotic;

– minor or self-limiting infections (such as pharyngitis, tonsillitis and acute bronchitis);

– mild to moderate infections (including uncomplicated cystitis, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute bacterial rhinosinusitis and acute otitis media) unless other commonly recommended antibiotics for these infections are deemed inappropriate;

– non-bacterial infections, e.g. non-bacterial (chronic) prostatitis;

– prevent traveler’s diarrhea

– recurring lower urinary tract infections.

The AIFA indications were drawn up on the basis of a study funded by the EMA (“Impact of European Union Label Changes for Fluoroquinolone Containing Medicinal Products for Systemic and Inhalation Use” (EUPAS37856)) based on an analysis of fluoroquinolone prescription levels in six European health databases (Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom).

Source: AIFA

Studio EUPAS37856