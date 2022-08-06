Launching on multiple platforms on December 1st!

The release date of “Nekketsu Kouha Kunio-kun Gaiden River City Girls 2” has been decidedfor December 1, 2022 (Thursday) !platform hasPS4、PS5、Nintendo Switch、Xbox One、Xbox Series X|S、Steam so there are not many people without any environment. ZERO B (over 12 years old) 3, 190 yen (tax included) 。

Since there hasn’t been much follow-up news until now, it’s a pleasant surprise that the release date is suddenly within a year. Along with the announcement came several scene clips, and you can also see how Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Nickey go on a rampage in this production.

“Hot-blooded Red Leaf Country Boys Gaiden Chuancheng Girls 2” is also a continuation of the previous workaction with reelsusing charmingcartoon graphicsdraw. Gorgeous and exhilarating maneuverability, combo moves that expand by acquiring new skills.Highly rated elements in previous works, such as strengthening the character’s character by purchasing items and equipment accessoriestraining elementStill intact, but addedMini Games and Request Missionsgreatly increased the volume.

More than 100 levels have been added compared to the previous work, and100+auxiliary rolesupportAdd playable characters,Much more fun than before.The comic book-style cutscenes that feature the series have also been greatly enhanced。Added animation effects like facial expressions and gestures.long awaitedJapanese voice supportAnd charming characters will be shown more attractive. In addition, some of the Japanese voice actors in charge of the new characters have been revealed, so we will introduce them together with “Mishako”, “Kyoko”, “Kunio” and “Niki”!

Misako CV: Kuroki Honoka

The self-proclaimed “national boy” likes cute things and hates pretending to be a girl! Emotional expressions tend to be aggressive. Hit it up with a heavy punch.

Apricot CV: Zhuxingjin

Kyoko

Calling herself “Riki”, she loves anything cute. Contrary to his gentle tone, he blows up those who stand in his way! Use your agility to kick enemies away in a row.

Kunio CV: Makoto Furukawa

Kunio

A hot-blooded hardliner who hates bending. He is Misako’s boyfriend and is loved by everyone. Strong and confident, funny and cheerful, Jiangcheng is a decent boy.

Riki CV: Chiaki Kobayashi

Ritchie

National male opponent and good partner. Kyoko’s boyfriend. Usually cool. But she’s the type that gets hot when she’s in high spirits. Although he has a Buddha face, he is good at taking care of others. “Kyouko” said the gap is cute.

Marianne Biography: Marina Inoue

marian

Protect yourself. Fight against Jiangcheng’s evil righteous sister with golden abs. His fighting style is professional wrestling, with many flashy tricks, as well as his characteristically powerful blows.

Prouvy CV: Kito Akari

Prouvé

Dance videos have always been popular. She’s a cool SNS queen, but she’s still looking for a lost child, Chris, because she cares about her friends. His fighting style is a unique kickfighter that combines capoeira and hip-hop.

The operability of “Mishako”, “Kyoko”, “Kunio”, “Nikiko” seems to be inherited from the previous work, but I am curious”marian“and”Prouvé“How about the character and operability. Hey. The content of the announcement is so far, but if it is decided to publish on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the information ban will be lifted one after another!In addition, Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be held in September 2022,So we can expect big announcements there. Less than 4 months until release! Follow Guo Nanjun’s official Twitter ( @Kunio_Kun_PR ), waiting for further news! Please check the official website of Arc System Works for details of this announcement!