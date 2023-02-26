A crazy discovery is coming to the market for all lovers of luxury and sports cars. An intriguing alternative to historical brands.

For many years the Italian supercars they represented the strength, elegance and power of two legendary brands. That is to say Ferrari e Lamborghiniarguably the two most premium sports car manufacturers around.

The elegance and competitiveness of Red from Maranello against the power and rumbles of the Modenese car. An exceptional duality that has made history and is known all over the world among supercar lovers.

Ferrari and Lamborghini however, in the luxury car market, are going to have some surprise competition. Always of Italian origin, with our country confirming itself among the absolute leaders in the production and design of sublime supercars.

Bizzarrini ready to launch the Giotto, the latest Italian supercar

The most passionate and long-lived car connoisseurs will surely remember the Gonzo. An Italian automobile manufacturing company, born in Leghorn in the 60s in the wake of our country’s economic boom.

The idea of Gonzo was to put sports cars on the market, in particular GT or Corvet type, which could compete with rival brands, just like Ferrari or Lamborghini. Unfortunately for economic reasons the company closed in 1969, even if the brand continued to exist and today appears under the aegis of the entrepreneur Giovanni Mariani.

The brand returned to the limelight a couple of years ago thanks to the automotive division of Pegasus Brands, a well-known luxury car dealer with offices in London, Geneva, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The latest news is that Bizzarrini is reportedly returning to the saddle with one supercar brand new. There Giottonamed in honor of the founder of the company, Giotto Bizzarrini.

The tests of the new Giotto they will leave in 2024. The line is instead signed Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man who designed the 5300 GT in the 1960s, a car that has remained in the hearts of enthusiasts. The new car concept features a carbon fiber body with composite bodywork. The reference of the design is to the classic stylistic features of Bizzarrini, with a streamlined and modern line.

The engine, on the other hand, will be a V12 naturally aspirated, which will be combined with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. A classic-style supercar, therefore, designed essentially for driving pleasure. “Having the opportunity to design a completely new car at Bizzarrini is a privilege – said the designer Giugiaro -. Our two names are united in almost six decades of history and a series of now iconic designs. With Giotto we honor the past but focus entirely on the future”.