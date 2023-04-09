Jeep Wagoneer S 2023 It is one of the two electric SUVs of the iconic brand destined for the North American market and subsequently for the European one, including Italy.

Compared to models that feature a plug-in hybrid system – such as Jeep Avenger, Jeep Renegade e Jeep Compass -, the Wagoneer EV is fully powered by a battery with an estimated range of approximately 650 kilometers on a single charge. With regard to performance, Jeep expects a power of 600 HP which allows the electrified SUV to reach 100 kilometers per hour in about 3.5 seconds. The arrival of the Jeep Wagoneer EV represents a crucial turning point for the off-road brandwhich predicts electric vehicles will make up half of its U.S. sales by 2030. Let’s find out closer:

Jeep Wagoneer S: opinions and market

How the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer S is made

The Jeep’s new electric strategy passes by Jeep Wagoneer S 2023, SUV with sporty lines, characterized by a particular tail that plays a fundamental role in optimizing aerodynamics. The car, in particular, has a captivating and dynamic design, with a steeply inclined rear window that recalls the lines of an SUV coupé. The wing, suspended about 40 centimeters from the roof, contributes to the creation of a bold effect on the B-side, which distinguishes itself from the Wagoneer design with internal combustion engines.

Jeep Wagoneer S 2023 features a series of original and futuristic features, such as the flush openings, which replace the classic door handles. The front is also completely renewed, with headlights with a new shape compared to the current Wagoneer, redesigned bumpers and, above all, a grille with a new layout, which recalls the classic seven slits, but with innovative LED lighting.

Il new jeep suv, thanks to its design, guarantees high aerodynamic efficiency, improving the range and performance of the electric vehicle. Its sporty and dynamic lines, combined with cutting-edge technologies, make this model the point of reference in the large electric SUV category.

Despite being more compact than the current model, Jeep Wagoneer S still has impressive dimensions, adapting to the demands of the vehicle market. large suvs. Currently on the market in the United States with a wheelbase of 3.12 meters and a length of 5.45 metres, it is expected that the Wagoneer S, also intended for the European market, may have slightly smaller dimensions in view of its marketing also in the Old Continent .

For its global marketing, the Wagoneer S will undergo the local regulatory compliance testing, adapting to the safety and homologation regulations of the various countries in which it will be sold. The car will also be available in Europe, although it will be necessary to wait for its availability on the European market, expected after the opening of pre-orders in the United States in early 2023. Production of the Wagoneer S will begin in 2024, confirming the commitment of the Jeep brand in offering high-quality vehicles for an increasingly demanding and competitive global market.