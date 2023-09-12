New KfH patient brochure “Mastering the start of dialysis. Gaining quality of life.”

Neu-Isenburg – Most people with a diagnosis of “chronic kidney failure” have to deal with the issue of dialysis sooner or later. At the beginning of treatment you are often faced with many questions. With the new patient brochure “Mastering the start of dialysis. Gain quality of life.” says the KfH Board of Trustees for Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation. V. Those affected receive an initial overview of all important issues that may arise in connection with the treatment.

“When dialysis begins, a new phase of life begins with different challenges,” emphasizes Professor Dr. med. Dieter Bach, chairman of the non-profit KfH. In particular, dialysis is a mental challenge for people who suddenly and unprepared need dialysis – so-called crash landers. It is therefore important to raise awareness of the disease among patients. Last but not least, factors such as reliability of therapy, medication or diet determine the success of the treatment.

The new KfH brochure “Mastering the start of dialysis. Gain quality of life.” is intended to help those affected best prepare for the challenges of starting dialysis. All forms of dialysis, including the option of home dialysis, are presented, important laboratory values ​​are explained and many tips are given for everyday life with dialysis. Using QR codes, interested parties can access further information from the KfH and specialist associations. The brochure is available for download at www.kfh.de/infomaterial/patientenratgeber/ or can be ordered at info@kfh-dialyse.de.

Title brochure

Caption:

The new KfH brochure “Mastering the start of dialysis. Gain quality of life.” answers many questions for people who are about to begin treatment.

The non-profit KfH Kuratorium für Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently more than 70,000 consultation patients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centers.

