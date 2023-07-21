New Kia Ev9 2023, the first in a series of very interesting SUVs with prices for everyone (let’s find out!)

By 2027, Kia plans to launch 15 new EV models, including those in the SUV category, including the new Let Ev9. Following a common trend adopted by other automakers, Kia intends to integrate on-demand features as a key element in its future business model.

This strategy could allow cars to be sold with fewer variants, allowing owners to acquire the specific desired features at a later date. Let’s see better:

Not only the Kia Ev9, other new models are on the way

Let Ev9Although it is positioned in a niche market, it could represent a reference model for the brand to attract buyers of high-end SUV vehicles, such as those of Range Rover and other brands. The vehicle uses the same E-GMP platform as the current Kia EV6, with a length of 4.93 meters and a wheelbase of 3.1 metres.

It could be equipped with a dual motor system and all-wheel drive, but an entry-level variant with a single motor on the rear axle is also being studied. The E-GMP platform features an 800V electrical architecture, enabling fast charging up to 350kW. EV9 will offer 7 total seats, including two additional true seats in the third row.

The cockpit of Let Ev9 It’s designed to encourage autonomous driving, with a fold-down steering wheel and swiveling front seats. The internal environment is spacious, bright and characterized by an uncluttered design, with recycled materials used for the interiors, including the carpet made from recycled fishing nets. An imposing 27 inch digital screen positioned horizontally, it acts as the nerve center of the vehicle, integrating the on-board computer and instrumentation.

Ev9 is designed to support both over-the-air and feature-on-demand software updates, allowing owners to purchase additional features through vehicle connectivity. This advanced technology allows for greater customization of the driving experience and vehicle functions.

To maintain a relevant position in the A-segment of entry-level cars, Kia is developing a variant of its E-GMP electric platform, designed to fit future compact-size models. These vehicles could be produced at the Kia plant in Slovakia, which currently assembles the Ceed and Sportage models.

Today Kia offers the Picanto with internal combustion engines and plans to launch a new version of this model. Over the next two years, the company intends to introduce a new city vehicle equipped with a hybrid or electric powertrain onto the market, with an estimated price of around 18,000 euros. Kia has confirmed its commitment to the electrification of its vehicle range and has hinted that a future model Ev1 could compete with cars like Volkswagen ID 2 and could be associated with a successor of theentry-level Hyundai i10.

The production version of the Kia Ev5 Concept it should be faithful to the original concept. As with the Ev9, Kia’s Ev5 also stands out for its distinctive design, inspired by the brand’s Opposites United philosophy, characterized by taut lines and imposing shoulders. At the front of the car, there is a new Digital Tiger Facewith a subtle two-level light signature that pays homage to the brand’s famous Tiger Nose grille.

The flat bonnet features two distinctive ribs that accentuate the vehicle’s musculature. Inside the Kia Ev5 Concept, designers have expanded on the design introduced in the Ev9, taking advantage of the large space offered by the E-GMP platform dedicated to electric vehicles. The estimated price for the Kia Ev5 Concept is around 33,000 euros, but the possibility of further cost reductions should be considered thanks to government (and regional and local) incentives that could reduce it to 28,000 (or even less)

The expansion of the range will also include Let’s Ev3, destined to compete with other B-range electric SUVs offered by generalist brands. With Jeep Avenger which covers the market of very compact dimensions, almost at the level of a small car, e Peugeot e-2008 Positioned as a compact electric SUV, 4.30 meters long, Kia Ev3 is placed in this competitive size range.