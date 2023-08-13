New Kia Sorento 2023, the renewal of the SUV that joins Kia Sportage and Niro is increasingly defined

Kia has released the first images of the restyling of the Sorento mid-range SUV. This update, which intervenes in the middle of the vehicle’s life cycle, which accompanies Kia Sportage e Be Nirorevisits the design to align with the brand’s new stylistic approach, known as Opposites United.

The company has set the release date of prices and specifications in Korea for the month of August, while at the moment there is still no information regarding the arrival of the model on the European market. But it’s only a matter of time. For now, let’s dive into:

This is how the 2023 Kia Sorento is renewed Kia Sorento 2023, ambitious prospects

Kia has unveiled the Sorento restyling, a revision that aligns it with the brand’s latest models. The shape of the daytime running lights and narrow headlights closely resembles the recent model EV9. The mask, with the characteristic tiger nose design, has been enlarged and features a revised texture.

The bodywork, with the exception of the redesigned front bumper and rear apron, together with new Kia emblems and LED taillights with a new light design, remained essentially unchanged.

Mechanically, much of the 2023 Kia Sorento shares components with the Hyundai Santa Fe, implying the presence of a advanced technology package of driver assistance systems, updated. The interior has been redesigned with a new dashboard, which houses a large screen formed by a digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch multimedia system side by side.

At the bottom we find slimmer climate system vents, new ambient lighting and new controls. On the center console, a fingerprint-based authentication system is included. Sustainable materials have been used, such as fabrics made from recycled plastic.

In terms of engine options, the range of Kia Sorento should keep the current engines. In the European market, a 230hp full-hybrid powertrain is expected, available in both two- and four-wheel drive, and a 265hp plug-in version, available with all-wheel drive only.

The thorough examination of theinterior image reveals the remarkable work done by the Kia designers, who have redesigned the dashboard of the Korean SUV. The front area of ​​the Sorento offers a large screened area, with a first display that houses the instrument panel, flanked by a 12.3-inch multimedia system. At the bottom of the screen are the new air vents with a minimalist and slim design.

The passenger compartment has also been enriched by a new ambient lighting, new commands and a fingerprint-based authentication system. Among the materials used, several components made with recycled plastic stand out, in line with Kia’s attention to sustainability.

At the moment, we have no official information regarding the technology packages included as standard or offered as part of ADAS. But taking a cue from Hyundai Santa Ferelated model, we can assume that the Sorento will offer state-of-the-art driver assistance features.

Likewise, no official information regarding powertrain options has been disclosed. But it’s reasonable to assume that all powertrains will be electrified. It is expected that there will be a powertrain ibrido full 230hp, available in both two- and four-wheel drive, and a 265hp plug-in hybrid, with all-wheel drive. Expected price from around 50,000 euros.

