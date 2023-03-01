The big maneuvers at home have begun Lancia which will lead to the enrichment of the range which today is made up of the Ypsilon alone. In reality, it is precisely around this model that the strategies of the brand of Italian origin will revolve:

Double new SUV for the Lancia brand

But there is also the revolutionized Lancia Ypsilon

Double new SUV for the Lancia brand

Lancia Aurelia is the first model of suv which we report. Produced in the Melfi plant, Basilicata, it is based on the Dutch group’s future STLA Medium platform. This platform supports a battery capacity of up to 104 kWh, enabling a range of around 700 kilometres. The SUV will be equipped with a variety of electric motors, ranging from 170 to 450 HP, passing through 245 HP. The Lancia Aurelia will benefit from DS automobile experience in terms of refinement, and interior refinement is expected to be one of the model’s strong points.

Il design of the new Lancia Aurelia will feature an illuminated grille paired with almond-shaped LED headlamps similar to the 2003 Fulvia concept. Other features include the wide bumper reach, plastic trim around the wheel arches and on the side sills, muscular fenders and sleek of the roof. The two-tone treatment with the contrasting black roof and the large diameter wheel design, typical of Lancia, will be present. The interior of the Lancia Aurelia they will be inspired by the iconic Lancia models with a retro mood and light colored upholstery.

Lancia has announced plans to become an exclusively EV brand by 2028, and the Aurelia will be offered exclusively in EV form from its debut. The expected price will be at least 26,000 euros.

Hence also the future Lancia Ypsilon could become an SUV. It will be the vehicle that will introduce the brand’s new stylistic language, which will then also be applied to the Aurelia. At the moment, there is no information or images available of the potential Ypsilon SUV, as its launch is only scheduled for 2024.

The distinctive values ​​of the brand, such as style, quality and dynamic behaviour, will influence both the performance of the heir to the new generation of the historic model and the exterior design and interior. The expected price of the new model could be in the range between 20 and 25,000 euros.

But there is also the revolutionized Lancia Ypsilon

The return to activity of the Lancia brand in 2023 will see the launch of a new city car, the Ypsilon, which will be based on the e-CMP platform. Although the Stellantis group has an STLA Small platform, Ypsilon will not use it due to the time needed to develop the model. Lancia’s goal is to renew its range of vehicles, including the Ypsilon, an electric crossover for families and a compact sedan, in order to expand into Europe.

The new Lancia Ypsilon, which will have an elegant design and will stretch to around 4 meters in length, will use the CMP platform and the 1.2 PureTech engine with timing chain, which will also be available in a mild hybrid version with Punch Powertrain’s new electrified automatic transmission e-DCT . The electric version of the Ypsilon will benefit from the new engine developed by the Nidec/PS joint venture and the Chinese CATL battery, which will guarantee an increase in range. Around 18,000 euros could be needed.