New Lancia Ypsilon 2023, the strengths and weaknesses of the city car a few months after its launch

After the presentation of the new updated version of the Launch Ypsilon, characterized by important improvements, including the introduction of an updated multimedia system, more details emerge on the range offered. Six different trim levels are available: Silver, Silver Plus, Gold, Gold Plus, Alberta Ferretti and Ecochic Gpl.

Two variants are offered: the hybridwhich combines the 1.0 firefly engine with a mild hybrid system, and the LPG version, based on the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with petrol and LPG bifuel system. The starting price for the Hybrid version in the Silver trim is 17,100 euros. Let’s see in detail:

Lancia Ypsilon 2023, what to like

Aspects to be reviewed for the Lancia Ypsilon 2023

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 offers a selection of option packs to customize your vehicle. The Gold Exterior packagePriced at €1,350 with a 13% customer discount, it includes features such as tinted rear windows, 15-inch diamond-burnished alloy wheels, body-coloured lower bumper, parking sensors, fog lights and a Seaqual seat made from recycled materials. . The Alberta Ferretti Plus packagewith a customer discount of 33% and a cost of 900 euros, includes a wireless charger, rear view camera, exterior mirrors with electric control and defrost function, tinted rear windows and automatic climate control.

The basic equipment of the Lancia Ypsilon in silver version standard includes manual climate control, DAB radio with steering wheel controls, 15-inch wheel trims, 50/50 rear seat and height-adjustable steering wheel. There Silver Pluswith an additional cost of 700 euros, offers electric rear windows, external rear-view mirrors with electric control and defrost function, lumbar adjustment of the driver’s seat, 15-inch Style wheels, approval for the fifth seat and 40/60 rear sofa.

The Gold versionwith an additional cost of 1,200 euros, adds a 7-inch radio with touchscreen, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather steering wheel and gear lever gaiter, internal aesthetic finishes, Style rims, electric door mirrors, fog lights, lights daytime running lights, rear view camera, wireless charging base and height-adjustable seat.

With an additional difference of 900 euros, you can opt for the version Gold Pluswhich includes tinted rear windows, 15-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, chrome exhaust and Seaqual Blue seats. Albert Ferretti, at the constant price of 19,900 euros, has specific finishes for the bodywork and interiors. Finally, the setting Ecochic Gplthe only one available for the LPG version, has a price of 20,500 euros and offers the same specifications as the Gold Plus version.

Lancia Ypsilon will undergo a complete transformation and repositioning on the market in a few years. Meanwhile, the current model has been further refined with the launch of the Model Year 2023. The city car offers even more comprehensive equipment, a new paint option and new interior upholstery. It is already possible to place orders at all dealerships, with the availability of mild hybrid petrol or LPG versions.

In the range of Lancia Ypsilon updated, which ranked as the second best-selling car in Italy in 2022, the Alberta Ferretti special series and the Silver version are confirmed. The latter features black lettering on the grille, logo surrounds and lower front bumpers.

Under the bonnet we find an updated version of the 70 HP 1.0 three-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine, while the 69 HP Ecochic LPG variant remains available, which does not offer particularly high performance. Chapter prices of the Lancia Ypsilon Model Year 2023, it ranges from 17,100 to 20,500 euros.