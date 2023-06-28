New Lancia Ypsilon can now really be bought for 13,000 euros as well as 15 other famous cars for 8,000 euros

Launch Ypsilon it has a number of advantages that make it an attractive option, especially considering the incentives available compared to its starting price. Its strengths include comfort and agility. Thanks to the soft suspension, the car is able to deal with the roughness of the road more smoothly, while the cabin has been effectively soundproofed, ensuring a quieter driving experience. When traveling in urban areas, you can rely on the City button which makes the steering lighter, simplifying parking maneuvers and driving in heavy traffic situations.

Lancia Ypsilon presents some limitations when driving more sporty. During hard braking, the front of the car tends to sink significantly, potentially compromising stability and control. When cornering, the car tends to lean sideways, affecting road holding. These factors must be considered in more dynamic driving situations. Let’s analyze in detail:

Lombardy region has introduced a program of exclusive concessions for residents, which can be combined with national incentives, in order to encourage the replacement of polluting vehicles with zero-emission or low-emission cars. A significant facilitation is represented by the “Renew Cars 2023” program.

To be eligible for these subsidies, a car that runs exclusively on petrol up to and including the Euro 2 class or diesel up to and including the Euro 5 class must be scrapped. The subsidies offered by the Lombardy Region, as well as those at a national level, vary according to the type of vehicle and emissions.

In the case of the Lancia Ypsilon 2023 in its basic hybrid variant, the list price is 17,100 euros. Thanks to the low CO2 emissions, between 61 and 120 g/km, and the quantity of NOx lower than 85.8 mg/km, the buyer can benefit from a 2,000 euro incentive offered by the Lombardy Region, provided that the scrapping of a vehicle. The seller or dealer is required to apply a 12% discount on the list price, thus reducing the price to around 13,500 euros.

In the autonomous province of Trento, in order to facilitate the purchase of new vehicles belonging to the exclusively electric M1 category, with a list price of less than 50,000 euros, by private individuals, incentives are envisaged which require the simultaneous scrapping or replacement of polluting M1 vehicles with petrol or diesel up to the Euro 5 standard. The contribution paid consists of 3,000 euros for scrapping and 2,000 euros for replacement. Considering the most favorable conditions of sale, for the purchase of Lancia Ypsilon 2023 around 14,000 euros are needed.

Until 30 June it is possible to request a contribution in the Municipality of Florence for the purchase of an electric car with scrapping, obtaining a total saving of 12,500 euros. Loans are assigned to residents on the basis of the ISEE criterion, which evaluates the economic resources available. There new Lancia Ypsilon it does not fall under this programme, as it is available with a mono-fuel petrol or bi-fuel LPG engine, and is not an electric vehicle.

In the Municipality of Genoa a notice has been published for interventions aimed at improving air quality, aimed at private individuals, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, self-employed workers with VAT numbers and third sector entities. Among the proposed actions, the disbursement of a financial contribution is envisaged for the purchase of new vehicles with low environmental impact, on condition that the withdrawal from circulation of more polluting vehicles already involved in previous traffic limitation ordinances or at risk forthcoming release.

As far as private individuals are concerned, the following maximum contributions have been established: 800 euros for the purchase of e-bikes, motorcycles and hybrid and electric scooters; 9,000 euros for electric and hydrogen vehicles; 6,000 euros for hybrid vehicles compliant with the Euro 6D-temp standard or later; 5,000 euros for methane, LPG, petrol-methane or petrol-LPG vehicles compliant with the Euro 6D-temp standard or later; 4,000 euros for petrol vehicles compliant with Euro 6D-temp or later and diesel vehicles compliant with Euro 6D-temp or later. As a result, you can purchase one Launch Ypsilon with an approximate investment of 13,000 euros.

