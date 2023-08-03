New Law Introduces ‘Right to be Forgotten’ for Cancer Survivors

The Chamber of Deputies has unanimously approved a new law that aims to prevent discrimination and protect the rights of individuals who have been affected by oncological diseases. The law, which introduces the ‘right to be forgotten following oncological healing’, received 281 votes in favor and none against.

The law is expected to have a significant impact on various aspects of people’s lives, including accessing mortgages, financing, insurance policies, and even processes such as adopting a child or fostering a minor. Individuals who have recovered from a tumor will now have the right not to disclose information or undergo investigations related to their previous pathological condition.

To ensure the proper implementation of the law, the Guarantor for the protection of personal data will oversee its application. This will help safeguard the privacy and rights of those who have undergone oncological treatment.

Specifically, the law prohibits information about an individual’s oncological pathologies, from which they have recovered without recurrence, from being used for banking, financial, investment, and insurance services contracts. This restriction applies to conditions that have ended for more than 10 years at the time of the request. If the pathology arose before the age of 21, the period is reduced by half.

In the context of adoption and custody proceedings, investigations into potential parents or guardians will no longer be allowed to inquire about their state of health. This restriction applies if the oncological pathology has ended without recurrence for 10 years or more, or 5 years if the pathology arose before the 21st birthday.

Similarly, access to bankruptcy proceedings will be affected by the new law. Verification of psychophysical requirements, including health conditions, cannot request information about previous oncological pathologies with ended treatment, without recurrence, for more than 10 years. Again, if the condition arose before the age of 21, the period is reduced by half.

Furthermore, the law mandates the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, in consultation with the Minister of Health and relevant cancer patient organizations, to develop active policies that ensure equal opportunities for individuals who have been affected by oncological diseases. The aim is to promote their integration into the workforce, access to related services, and opportunities for salary and career advancement.

The approval of this law marks a significant step forward in protecting the rights and privacy of individuals who have faced oncological diseases. It emphasizes the importance of eliminating discrimination and providing equal opportunities for all, irrespective of their health history.

