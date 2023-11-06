New Law Launches Diabetes Screening Program for Children to Identify Risk Early

New Law Establishes Screening Program for Diabetes in Children

In a recent interview with Stefano Parini, an internal medicine doctor at ASL Ferrara and member of the Association of Diabetologists, he shed light on a newly passed law regarding diabetes in children. The law, known as no. 130 of 15 September 2023, is titled “Provisions concerning the definition of a diagnostic program for the identification of type 1 diabetes mellitus (DM1) and celiac disease in the pediatric population.”

The law establishes a national observatory at the Ministry of Health, which will initiate a screening program starting in 2024. The program aims to identify DM1 antibodies in children, allowing for early detection of those at risk of developing the disease. This early identification will enable healthcare professionals to provide timely treatment with available therapies.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the pediatric field, affecting approximately one in a thousand children in peninsular Italy and increasing to three to four in a thousand in Sardinia. The autoimmune form of diabetes is the most common in childhood, accounting for 93% of cases, followed by monogenic diabetes at 6%, and type 2 diabetes at less than 1%.

DM1 is a complex chronic disease that requires specialized multidisciplinary management. Unfortunately, it cannot be prevented, and the specific risk factors that trigger the autoimmune reaction are still not fully understood. However, it is believed that the disease’s predisposition becomes apparent after exposure to certain infectious or dietary agents, leading to the destruction of pancreatic beta cells and a progressive failure in insulin production. The disease typically manifests when the mass of beta cells falls below 20-30%.

One of the key aspects of the screening program will be the detection of specific antibodies, indicating the early stages of DM1. Currently, the only available therapy for DM1 is the monoclonal antibody called teplizumab. It has been shown to delay the clinical onset of DM1 by approximately two years in high-risk individuals who have at least two autoantibodies and dysglycemia but are not yet diabetic. However, teplizumab is currently only authorized in the United States and comes with a hefty price tag of $193,900 per treatment cycle (14 days). This cost will likely necessitate careful candidate selection based on characteristics that predict its effectiveness.

In addition to DM1, the screening program outlined in law no. 130 will also focus on identifying celiac disease. Celiac disease, which has a prevalence of one in a hundred, is an autoimmune condition that can be associated with type 1 diabetes mellitus.

The implementation of this new screening program promises to be a significant step forward in the early detection and management of diabetes in children. Although the resources and expertise required for managing DM1 are substantial, this initiative aims to mitigate the impact of the disease through timely interventions and effective therapies.

Share this: Facebook

X

