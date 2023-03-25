There is more and more room for city cars in the Italian car market and new ones Leap motor T03 Coming from China, it is a very interesting novelty both for its specifications and for its price. This city car is equipped with a powerful 41.3 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 280 kilometers and is powered by a 109 HP electric motor.

The car is able to offer three different driving modes which influence the battery regeneration process during braking. THE wide windshield pillars may affect the front side view. The steering wheel can be adjusted in height but not in depth. The basic equipment includes only front airbags, and the passive safety of the car does not meet European standards. Let’s see better:

How surprising is the new LeapMotor T03 2023

The new LeapMotor T03 it is a compact city car with dimensions of 3.62 meters long, 1.65 meters wide and 1.57 meters high. The design is functional with square shapes and rounded ribs that recall a stylistic fusion between the 500e and the Smart ForFour. The comfort on board has been privileged over the design. Despite the traditional appearance, the technicians of the Chinese brand have not given up on more refined details such as LED headlights, two-tone colors and a five-door bodywork to facilitate the entry of second row passengers.

The The car’s interior features bright colors and are characterized by a rich technological compartment, which includes a dashboard equipped with an 8-inch screen for the driver and a second 10.1-inch touchscreen display for infotainment management.

Although it is a city car, the Chinese brand has set the standard utmost attention to safety and has integrated the latest driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane maintenance and driver fatigue detection. These first-class driver assistance systems are hardly available on many European city cars.

A dedicated app has therefore been developed that allows you to remotely manage the carmonitor its status and use some comforts such as activating the air conditioning or locating the vehicle.

Leapmotor T03 is one fully electric city car which uses a zero-emissions engine with approximately 109 HP and 158 Nm of torque mounted on the front axle and powered by a 41.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which acts as a floor. L’declared autonomy according to the Wltp cycle it is around 300 km, a considerable value if compared with the 190 km of the Renault Twingo E-Tech and the electric Fiat 500 with the 70 kWh battery.

As for the price, Leap motor T03 has already made its debut in Europe, particularly in France where it has achieved great success, but not yet in Italy (where it should arrive shortly according to rumors). The list price is around 20.00 euros, in line with its European competitors, but it should be noted that the T03 offers almost B-segment content. While waiting to see it arrive in Italy, both this city car and the Leapmotor brand in general deserve attention as they already offer other models with interesting technical and technological characteristics.