New life for Veronica Lario: she will manage his affairs. And he jumps into fitness with a gym management company

Veronica Lario, Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-wife, decided to launch herself into fitness in 2023 after acquiring control of a company – Ippocampo srl – specialized in the management of gyms. The mother of three of the Cavaliere’s children, who is actually called Miriam Bartolini (Veronica Lario was her stage name), has in fact acquired all the shares of the shareholders of Ippocampo, which was already a company linked to her entrepreneurial group through the subsidiary Equitago srl. From the latter, Veronica-Miriam took over 61% of Ippocampo, to then also acquire the shares of the two other reference shareholders, Alessandro Antonioli (22%) and Roberto Ronchi.

The operation took place by paying the 20,000 euro share capital at the face value to the three partners and then deducting the credit that Bartolini herself had from the company and which the three partners would otherwise have had to repay. Overall, the investment is 307 thousand euros. Small figure, but also a bet because the minority shareholders had already expressed their intention to leave (one for personal reasons and the other for family reasons recorded in the minutes) and as put on paper by the president of the company, Paolo Costanzo, «Ippocampo has not yet reached economic equilibrium, it does not produce cash flows and the debt situation requires further financial interventions by the shareholders, which, at present, does not allow us to attribute the value of the sums paid as capital and of financing”.

An already crisis situation in a company that opened only two years ago, which however hasn’t frightened Lario which instead believes in the fitness sector, also because the only gym opened so far by Ippocampo has been in Milano2 in a building owned by the former Mrs Berlusconi. Veronica decided at the same time to take over the reins of her group, no longer entrusting them to external professionals. In fact, the ordinary meeting of Il Poggio Srl was held on February 7th, which is its parent company active in the real estate market as well as in the stock market. Connected by videoconference via Zoom, Veronica dismissed the board of directors chaired here too by Paolo Costanzo, resolving that from now on the company will be led by a sole director: herself, Miriam Bartolini.

