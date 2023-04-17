With the passion flower back to quiet nights and balance during the day

It’s a vicious circle: during the day your mind races, at night you can’t fall asleep. Anyone who gets up feeling exhausted after a bad night suffers from inner restlessness and nervousness. In the evening it is difficult to fall asleep again. But against that, a herb has literally grown. The passion flower herb promotes sleep and serenity and unfolds its unique effect in the new Lioran® classic for night and day.

Poor sleep is a widespread disease in Germany. According to surveys, 25% of all adults suffer at least temporarily from insomnia [1]. If this persists for a long time, it can have drastic health consequences. Chronic sleep deprivation promotes high blood pressure, depression, dementia, type 2 diabetes and obesity, among other things [2].

However, many shy away from classic sleep aids because they fear they will feel light-headed during the day or become dependent on them. Lioran® classic for night and day is a natural alternative: It relies exclusively on the power of passion flower extract. This contains active ingredients that help the brain to better filter stimuli. The passion flower first gives more inner peace, then restful sleep – without any habituation effect. Scientists have already confirmed that passion flower extract promotes falling asleep and staying asleep and improves sleep quality [3].

Dual action: sleep well at night, stay calm during the day

As the name suggests, the new Lioran® classic for night and day can be taken at any time. Taking two capsules half an hour before going to bed in the evening promotes a gentle transition to sleep and the quality of sleep. Against restlessness and nervousness during the day, two more capsules can be taken, which calm, but without making you tired (during the day). The new Lioran® classic for night and day is well tolerated and suitable for long-term use.

Lioran® and Cesra – to help people

Also important to know: Lioran® is a product of the company Cesra. All proceeds that are not invested in Cesra’s future viability flow into the Redel Foundation. The foundation supports people in need who suffer from the consequences of natural disasters or war. Anyone who chooses a product from Cesra is buying something that does good and does good.

