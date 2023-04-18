New list of results of compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist obtained abroad

With reference to the results of the aptitude test for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist published on , the Commission deemed it necessary to carry out a new verification of the correction grids and subsequent new correction of all the documents. (Notice April 14, 2023)

Consult i new outcomes of the written test for the recognition of the qualification of dental hygienist which took place on 12 April 2023 at -“Sapienza – University of Rome”.

Only candidates indicated in the list as “suitable”.