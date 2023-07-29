Home » New lists of essential medicines. « Medicine in the Library
by admin
WHO: New lists of essential medicines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published new editions of Model Lists of Essential Medicines (EML) e Essential Medicines for Children (EMLc) which include major new drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, cancer, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disease, among others. The updated model lists aim to facilitate greater access to innovative medicines that show clear clinical benefits.

The updated lists of essential medicines include 24 new medicines for adults and 12 new medicines for children and specify new uses for 16 medicines already listed. New formulations of 19 EML medicines and 48 EMLc medicines were added. The changes recommended by the expert committee bring the number of medicines deemed essential to meet major public health needs to 502 for EML and 361 for EMLc. While these numbers may seem large, they represent only a small fraction of the total number of drugs available on the market.

The model lists are updated every two years by an expert committee, made up of recognized specialists from academia, research, and the medical and pharmaceutical professions, to address new healthcare challenges, prioritize highly effective therapies, and improve access to affordable accessible.

Download the documents in full text:
WHO Model List of Essential Medicines – 23rd list, 2023
World Health Organization – 26 July 2023

WHO Model List of Essential Medicines for Children – 9th list, 2023
World Health Organization – 26 July 2023

Related articles:
The selection and use of essential medicines 2023. Executive Summary of the report of the 24th WHO Expert Committee on Selection and Use of Essential Medicines

AWaRe classification of antibiotics for evaluation and monitoring of use, 2023

