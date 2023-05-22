New Liux Geko 2023, city car (not a toy) able to challenge Fiat Topolino and Citroen Ami

Liux Geko enters the world of electric quadricycles. This category of urban vehicles is becoming a popular trend, following in the footsteps of the Citroen Ami launched in 2020. Numerous projects are emerging around these models, as well as Aixam, a pioneer in this area.

A new player joins this scene from Spain, which boasts few car manufacturers other than Seat and Cupra. This is the startup Liux, author of the Animal project, a spacious large hunting station wagon. Let’s see better:

What specifications for Lux Geko 2023

Citroen Ami and Fiat Topolino direct rivals

Liux introduces his new electric quadricycle called Geko, which uses the same biomaterials as its larger counterpart. The chassis and bodywork are made of an innovative 3D printable biocomposite, made up of flax fiber and resin. From an aesthetic point of view, this small Spanish car has a well-finished design. With a similar height to the old Smart and a weight of 550 kg, it can reach a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

Despite its small size, the lightness of the vehicle allows the use of a small size battery, with a capacity of 13 kWh, double that of the Citroen Ami, guaranteeing a range of 150 km. A significant benefit is the modularity of the battery, which simplifies replacement and upgrades.

At the moment it is not possible to predict when the vehicle will actually be able to circulate on our roads, as the Liux Geko project is still shrouded in uncertainty. The start-up has promised to present a business plan by the end of 2023providing accurate information on when and where to launch these vehicles.

Fiat Topolino 2023 is one of the next car models to be introduced on the market by the Stellantis Group. The release of this awaited car is foreseen by 2023, with a date that will be established between summer and autumn. It could be an electric quadricycle, similar to a microcar like the Citroen Ami, with which it will share several characteristics, but will be distinguished by the use of more valuable materials, greater technology and the availability of different versions.

the future Fiat Topolino it will therefore not be a simple replica of the Citroen Ami, as Fiat intends to give its microcar an exclusive and differentiated character from the other cars of the Stellantis Group. No detailed specifications have been provided at the moment, but it is assumed that new high-quality materials could be used for the interior and exterior of the car. The possibility is not excluded that the new Fiat Topolino could be offered in exclusive versions.

In the past, a possible convertible version has been speculated, but no official confirmation has been provided at the moment. Production of this new entry level car from Fiat will take place at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, the same plant where the Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e are also produced.

Citroen Ami is an innovative proposal in the car segment compact electric microcars. Its exceptional compactness and distinctive design are characteristics that place it in a unique position compared to the competition. Its small 14-inch wheels and tubular structure ensure the car’s rigidity, which exhibits visual symmetry when viewed from the side. Some design choices, such as the two doors opening in opposite directions using the same hinges on both sides, were necessary to optimize the space.

As for the size, Citroen Ami it measures 2.41 meters in length, 1.39 meters in width and 1.52 meters in height. Thanks to its small size, the car can easily be parked in tight spaces, even perpendicular to the road, and even two Ami cars can be parked in a space dedicated to a single car.

The handling of the car is exceptional in urban areas, even without the aid of power steering, thanks to the practical turning radius which facilitates U-turn maneuvers over a diameter of just 7.2 metres, unlike the 10 meters of competing vehicles.