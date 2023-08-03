New location for SeniorenLebenshilfe: Mrs. Anja Reinicke becomes a life helper in Nauen

Life helper in Nauen, Anja Reinicke

Nauen, 08/03/2023. SeniorenLebenshilfe is already represented at many locations in Germany. At their own place of residence, the freelance life helpers work to ensure that older people can spend their old age in their own home in a dignified and self-determined manner. Ms. Anja Reinicke, who supports seniors in Nauen, is now one of the life helpers.

Help for seniors in the pre-care area

The SeniorenLebenshilfe works on a pre-care basis. Many people are not familiar with the term, but it means that the life helpers do not provide any care (e.g. personal hygiene). There are numerous nursing services in Germany for this purpose. Nevertheless, the pre-care part of the support is no less important: Especially when relatives live far away or don’t have time to help for professional reasons, this area often gets neglected.

Of course, there are already offers of help for seniors in most places. However, SeniorenLebenshilfe is unique in that it offers almost all activities from a single source. Seniors no longer have to hire a shopping service, household help and a separate transport service, but can coordinate all tasks individually with their life helper. This relieves not only the seniors, but also the relatives. Since the same helper always comes to visit, relationships usually develop here that go far beyond the business relationship with a service provider and often turn into friendships.

Help in the household, shopping and much more: that’s what the Lebenshelfer do

The range of services offered by the life helpers is very extensive. Working with a senior often begins with a desire for household help. Of course, the helpers take care of everyday activities such as cleaning, shopping or cooking. But they are also out and about with their seniors, for example when visiting the doctor or even during a walk. In addition, they organize appointments for their seniors, help in contact with the authorities, offer trips in their own cars and, last but not least, are there as leisure partners.

Many seniors experience this not only as a relief for themselves, but also as beneficial for the relationship with their relatives. When relatives come to visit, the time together is now free for good conversations or entertaining activities together, because the life helper takes care of the many annoying duties. Life helpers often become contacts for the whole family – a valuable support for everyone involved, which often accompanies them until the end of their lives.

Ms. Anja Reinicke finds her professional fulfillment as a life helper

Ms. Reinicke has been working for many years and has not only completed one, but even two training courses. After her technical college entrance qualification, she first trained as a business assistant for office management and secretarial work. She also completed training as a legal and notary clerk. She worked in both professional fields for several years, but she longed for a fulfilling task that would be of direct help to other people.

When she became ill herself, she finally realized how important it is to get help when you need it. This strengthened her decision to completely reorient herself professionally. She decided to become a life worker and now devotes her professional life to the well-being of other people. Her greatest goal is that senior citizens can enjoy their everyday life even in old age.

Worth knowing about the SeniorenLebenshilfe

SeniorenLebenshilfe is a franchise company that is part of Salanje GmbH based in Berlin. The company has been in existence for more than 10 years, and more than 250 life helpers work for SeniorenLebenshilfe throughout Germany. The Lebenshelfer work on an independent basis, always at their own place of residence and therefore very close to their senior citizens.

Nevertheless, the SeniorenLebenshilfe is still looking for interested people who can imagine self-employment as a life helper for seniors. The need for help is still great. Interested people are always welcome with their questions at the SeniorenLebenshilfe headquarters.

