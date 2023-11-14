New Long-Acting HIV Treatment Offers Hope, But Access Remains a Challenge

AIDS, the forgotten pandemic: important news arrives on the treatment front. You can free your mind from the virus with two injections every two months instead of one or more pills to be taken every day. The administration regimen of the integrase inhibitors (the enzyme that transfers the virus into the cell by infecting it) and of the inhibitors of the HIV replication protein therefore changes. With just six administrations per year, it is possible to better adhere to the therapy, to be free from the disease and to overcome the risk of transmitting the virus to the partner, thus returning HIV-positive people to a normal life also on a psychological and social stigma level, always experienced as a serious burden by a chronically ill person in the daily reminder represented by pills.

In Campania, however, the network of clinics dedicated to these new treatments and to be set up in infectious disease units is at a standstill: the latter is an indispensable condition, on a structural level, to manage patient access, broaden the audience of users and guarantee sustainability economical for local health authorities and hospitals. The reimbursement of new drugs, in fact, is set by Aifa at the expense of the National Health Service only within networks of dedicated clinics which the Campania Region has not yet planned. The few patients who manage to enroll are treated with difficulty by drawing on residual funds from the budgets of local health authorities and hospitals. This is what emerged during “Longitude”, a scientific event that brought the major infectious disease experts in Italy to Naples to outline the new coordinates in HIV control.

“Al Cotugno” – explains Vincenzo Esposito, director of the UOC of Infectious Diseases and Gender Medicine of the Campania infectious disease center – we offer a screening and therapeutic diagnostic follow-up service for HIV infection. They are currently followed at our center around 2500 people all on antiretroviral therapy which blocks the replication of the virus and consequently reduces the risk of transmission of the infection. People with HIV infection, which unfortunately increases from year to year as we periodically record new diagnoses on the national and Campania territory, can benefit both from an oral therapy, almost always a single tablet a day to be taken at home, and from a new Long-Acting formulation which is administered intramuscularly every 2 months in a healthcare environment. The latter therapeutic option, currently offered at Cotugno already in about 100 patients, in addition to being effective and well tolerable, it is much appreciated by people with HIV infection as it improves the perception of their own state of health, removes the daily memory of the infection and of the therapy to be taken daily and reduces the fear of social stigma, which unfortunately still today correlates to this infection.

“Today AIDS is no longer confined to specific categories – added Prof. Paolo Maggi, Head of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the Caserta Hospital and professor at the Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania – and affects the entire sexually active population . Current oral therapies are extremely effective and minimally toxic. It would be necessary, however, to guarantee these innovative treatments to everyone. We are able to ensure them only for very few patients since their provision involves the transition in Campania from the day hospital patient care system to the outpatient system. With equal effectiveness compared to tablets taken once a day, you avoid the burden of taking the therapy every day. However, adherence to treatment always remains fundamental, those who no longer have the virus in their blood are no longer infectious, thus being able to avoid the evolution of the disease into AIDS, live normal sexuality, and, for women, have normal pregnancies.

“The new so-called long-acting treatments – concluded Professor Cristina Mussini, who directs the complex structure of Infectious Diseases at the Modena polyclinic – with a puncture in the buttock every two months, allow perfect long-term control of seropositivity. Protocol that we are implementing in Emilia Romagna with patient satisfaction, greater adherence to treatment, fewer relapses and recurrences of the disease and above all neutralization of the stigmatizing effect of the long-term care to which patients are forced”.

Meanwhile, in 2021, 1770 new diagnoses of HIV infection were reported in Italy. Incidence data which confirm the decreasing trend which has been witnessed since 2012 but over the decades research has certainly made great strides and developed multiple therapeutic strategies which guarantee survival comparable to the non-infected population and with a more than reasonable quality of life. Today, thanks to scientific progress, we are witnessing the transition from the oral treatment of HIV infection to new therapeutic approaches, such as Long-Acting which will contribute to a change of approach in the management of patients with HIV. In this context, the advent of new treatments requires correct identification of eligible patients and the need to set up the organizational models required by AIFA regulations, train healthcare personnel and educate the patient.

