New lung cancer pill reduces risk of death after surgery

According to the results of recent experiments, a pill seems to be effective in halving (more than 50%) the probability of death in patients after having surgery to remove lung cancer.

A surprising result, the one obtained by the AstraZeneca researchers; the pill – which must be taken once a day – is called Tagrisso and is able to act on cells present in the lungsimproving the patient’s chances of survival. The study was published in The New England Journal of Medicinelast June.

During the tests the researchers looked at 682 patients in total, including people diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC, a major lung cancer). All patients also had a mutation in the epidermal growth receptor gene. Mutations of this gene greatly increase the risk of the cancer coming backfollowing the intervention.

The Tagrisso pill (also known as Osimertinib) acts precisely on this last factor; blocking the effects of the gene mutation in question, the chances of reappearance decrease dramatically. About 25% of all people with lung cancer have this mutation.

“Thirty years ago there was nothing we could do for these people,” said Dr. Roy Herbst, co-author of the study. “We now have this powerful medicine. Fifty percent is a great thing in any disease, but it’s especially great for lung cancer, one typically drug resistant disease.“

The tests were performed over 5 years, during which a good increase in survival of patients taking osimertinib. Unfortunately, not all patients are tested for the gene mutation, and Dr. Herbst therefore calls for greater attention during the diagnosis.

Remembering to take care of these amazing organs, did you know what it is the surface area that the lungs cover?

