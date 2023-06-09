New Lung Cancer Therapy, Early Studies Show 88% Survival Rate in First Five Years

A new therapy for early-stage lung cancer has achieved unprecedented results, with 88% of patients remaining alive at five years. The Phase III Adaura study demonstrated that osimertinib, a drug developed by AstraZeneca, led to a significant improvement in overall survival compared with placebo in the adjuvant treatment of early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), after radical resection.

A new therapy for early-stage lung cancer has achieved unprecedented results, with 88% of patients remaining alive at five years. The Phase III Adaura study demonstrated that osimertinib, a drug developed by AstraZeneca, led to a significant improvement in overall survival compared with placebo in the adjuvant treatment of early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), after radical resection.

The study results were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2023 and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Osimertinib reduced the risk of death by 51% compared with placebo in both the primary analysis population (stage II-IIIA) and the overall study population (stage IB-IIIA). In the primary analysis population, 85% of osimertinib-treated patients survived to five years, compared with 73% of placebo-treated patients. In the overall study population, 88% of patients treated with osimertinib are alive at five years, compared with 78% of those treated with placebo. Median overall survival was not reached in either the experimental arm or the control group. Placebo-treated patients who developed metastatic disease had the opportunity to receive osimertinib as subsequent treatment.

These findings represent a major breakthrough in the treatment of early stage lung cancer. Currently, traditional chemotherapy fails to significantly reduce the risk of recurrence or metastasis in percentages greater than 5%. However, with the introduction of osimertinib, nearly 90% of patients with early stage non-small cell lung cancer have a five-year survival, with a 51% reduction in the risk of death. These unprecedented results demonstrate that osimertinib is the first EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor to confirm an overall survival benefit in the adjuvant treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after radical surgery. The results are even more significant considering that five-year survival decreases from 73% in stage IB to 41% in IIIA.

The efficacy of osimertinib extends across all patient subgroups. In the Adaura study, five-year survival was 85% in stages II-IIIA. These results further support the benefit of osimertinib as a standard of care after surgery for patients with early stage lung cancer harboring the EGFR mutation.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths. An estimated 2.2 million cases of lung cancer are diagnosed each year globally, of which 80-85% are classified as NSCLC, the most common form of lung cancer. Most patients are diagnosed in advanced stages of disease, but approximately 25-30% have resectable disease at the time of diagnosis. Diagnoses of early-stage lung cancer often are made incidentally during radiological investigations for other unrelated conditions. Despite complete tumor resection and adjuvant chemotherapy, most patients with resectable tumors relapse. Furthermore, only 73% of stage IB patients and 56-65% of stage II patients survive five years. The percentage drops to 41% in stage IIIA patients, highlighting the need for new medical treatments.

The introduction of osimertinib as adjuvant therapy for early stage lung cancer represents a significant breakthrough in the fight against this disease. The therapy offers extended life expectancy and improved recovery prospects for patients with this form of cancer. However, it is important to note that osimertinib may not be suitable for all patients, and the decision to use it as part of treatment should be based on the physician’s individual assessment and the presence of the EGFR mutation. With further research and developments in the field of oncology, it is hoped that new therapies and approaches can continue to improve the survival and quality of life of lung cancer patients.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Rare diseases: the word for those involved in politics, Here are the 12 good reasons to prevent cancer, from the European Code against cancer, The system of rare diseases.